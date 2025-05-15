Arsenal could destroy the transfer plans of Barcelona this summer by winning the race for Nico Williams and another of their key targets, according to reports.

Arsenal are hoping to engineer some big deals in the summer after being left burned by another campaign in which they will likely finish second in the Premier League and emerge without silverware. The Gunners reached the semi-finals of the Champions League after beating Real Madrid in the last eight, only for their dreams of European glory to be extinguished by Paris Saint-Germain.

There has been speculation that Mikel Arteta is under pressure as manager, but Arsenal will give him at least another year to add to his FA Cup success from 2020.

Arteta has confirmed Arsenal are heading towards a big transfer window as they look to improve several positions and give themselves the best chance of ending their wait for the Premier League title.

Centre-forward, left wing and central midfield are just some of the areas that need bolstering.

Arsenal have agreed personal terms with Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi and will soon trigger his €60million (£50.5m / $67m) release clause.

According to ElNacional, Williams and Viktor Gyokeres are next up on Arteta’s wish list.

Barcelona are keen admirers of the attacking pair, but Arsenal are set to ‘blow’ their transfer plans out of the water.

While Barca sporting director Deco is still ‘monitoring’ them, Arsenal will swoop in with a ‘very strong offer’ for Sporting CP striker Gyokeres in the coming weeks.

Arsenal also ‘have the financial muscle’ to match Williams’ €60m exit clause at Athletic Club and ‘beat any Barca salary offer’ for him.

The Spain winger is ‘already looking for a house in London’, it is claimed, while Arteta has ‘spoken directly with the player and assured him of a leading role’ next season.

As Gyokeres’ price tag has been set at £60m (€71m / $80m), Arsenal will likely need to shell out a total of £110.5m (€131m / $146m) to sign the duo.

Williams, Gyokeres double deal would be incredible

Barca are long-term admirers of Williams but have always known his big wage demands would be an issue, as he currently earns a reported £170k a week in Bilbao.

Arsenal’s superior financial position gives them a key advantage in the race for the electric winger, who could usurp Gabriel Martinelli on the left flank next term.

It was claimed on Wednesday that Williams has started to ‘say goodbye’ to his Athletic Club team-mates as he expects an ‘imminent departure’ in early stages of the summer window.

Arsenal have been told that Gyokeres is ‘all theirs’ as long as they meet Sporting’s £60m asking price. Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is supposedly ready to hand the goal machine a ‘monster contract’, too.

Berta has convinced Arteta to move on from Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak and pursue Gyokeres as his main striker target instead.

TEAMtalk revealed on April 2 that Arsenal had entered talks over Gyokeres’ potential capture after being staggered by his remarkable scoring feats with Sporting.

RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko is also on Arsenal’s shortlist, though David Ornstein has revealed that there are some reservations over that particular deal.

