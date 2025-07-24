Arsenal are pushing to sign Crystal Palace’s star playmaker Eberechi Eze, with TEAMtalk sources revealing the amount the Gunners are willing to pay, with a contract already in the pipeline.

The 27-year-old played a crucial role in Palace’s historic 2023/24 campaign in which they won the FA Cup – the first major trophy in their history – and qualified for European football.

Oliver Glasner is still at risk of losing Eze, though, with Arsenal zeroing in on a move for the attacking midfielder after sealing a deal for top striker target Viktor Gyokeres, whose arrival at the Emirates will be announced imminently.

Negotiations have hit a sticking point over Eze’s valuation, however. TEAMtalk understands that Arsenal are prepared to offer £55million (€63m / $74m) for Eze, while Palace are holding firm on their £68million (€78m / $92m) price tag, unwilling to budge on their stance as the transfer window nears it’s final weeks.

Eze, meanwhile, is open to joining Arsenal, as he feels ready to take the next step in his career, and we understand that Arsenal are ready to offer him a four-year contract.

Eze, who has dazzled with his flair, vision, and goal-scoring ability, is seen as a key target for Mikel Arteta’s side, who are aiming to build on their Premier League title challenge. The attacking midfielder’s versatility to operate as a No. 10 or on the wing makes him an ideal fit for Arsenal’s fluid system.

Last season, Eze contributed 11 goals and six assists in the Premier League, earning plaudits for his ability to unlock defences. His desire to join Arsenal, coupled with the promise of a long-term contract at the Emirates, has fuelled optimism in the Gunners’ camp, but Palace’s resolute position poses a significant challenge…

Arsenal ready to pounce for Eberechi Eze

Recent reports have suggested that Eze has told his friends that he believes he WILL join Arsenal this summer.

While we cannot confirm the rumours on what Eze has allegedly said, his reported openness to join Arsenal certainly tallies with the information we’ve been given by sources.

Palace, bolstered by their mid-table finish and financial stability, are under no pressure to sell their talisman. The club views Eze as integral to their ambitions under manager Glasner, and their £68million valuation reflects his importance.

However, Eze’s enthusiasm for a move to Arsenal, where he could compete for trophies and play in the Champions League, could shift the dynamic as the transfer deadline looms.

Arsenal remain undeterred, with sources confirming they will continue to monitor Eze’s situation until the window shuts.

Arteta’s determination to add creativity to his squad underscores Arsenal’s intent to compete with the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool.

Whether a compromise can be reached remains uncertain, but Eze’s potential arrival could be a game-changer for the Gunners’ title aspirations, especially after getting their new goal machine, Gyokeres.

