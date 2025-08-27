Star’s private jet cancelled as Arsenal negotiate two deals amid Piero Hincapie impasse

Arsenal are continuing to discuss the sale of Jakub Kiwior and potential signing of Piero Hincapie as his replacement, with reports providing the latest on the two deals.

Arsenal have had a very busy summer already, spending upwards of £260million to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera, Viktor Gyokeres and Eberechi Eze. Their final objective before Monday’s transfer deadline is to sign a left-sided defender, with Hincapie the favoured option.

Kieran Tierney has already returned to Celtic and Arsenal are open to the exits of both Kiwior and Oleksandr Zinchenko next.

These departures will make room for Bayer Leverkusen star Hincapie in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

TEAMtalk revealed on Monday that Tottenham Hotspur are plotting a move for Hincapie.

Arsenal have already stolen Eze from their rivals and are looking to complete a hijack for Hincapie, too.

It emerged on Tuesday that Kiwior has ‘said yes’ to joining Porto. The Portuguese giants have also sent Arsenal a loan-to-buy offer for Kiwior worth €25-26m (£21.5-22m).

The Daily Mirror report that with talks at an ‘advanced’ stage, Porto booked a private jet to fly Kiwior over on Tuesday night.

They had already scheduled a potential medical for the Poland international, believing an agreement was about to be reached with Arsenal.

However, this flight was ‘cancelled’ as discussions are ‘ongoing’. Fabrizio Romano adds that Porto are still waiting for Arsenal’s final ‘green light’.

Arsenal have already agreed contract with Piero Hincapie

The Gunners will consider whether Porto’s offer is big enough to sell Kiwior over the next 24-48 hours.

Hincapie has already ‘agreed personal terms’ with Arsenal and is ready to become their eighth summer arrival.

Arteta sees the Ecuadorian as an ‘ideal’ signing as he can play as either a centre-half or left-back, and this has prompted Arsenal to open talks with Leverkusen.

Arsenal are pushing to sign Hincapie before Spurs but have hit a snag in negotiations with Leverkusen.

After an expensive summer, Arsenal are trying to land Hincapie for less than his €60m (£52m) release clause. They hope to spread out payments and potentially sign him on loan with an obligation to buy in summer 2026.

Leverkusen, though, want Hincapie’s exit clause to be fully triggered before signing off on his exit.

As things stand, Spurs are willing to offer Leverkusen a better financial package. This means Arsenal still have plenty of work to do if they are to win the race for the 23-year-old.

Hincapie vs Kiwior