Arsenal have reportedly reached an agreement with a £21 million Premier League signing, who manager Mikel Arteta ‘firmly believes in’.

Ahead of next season, Arsenal are attempting to strengthen their squad as they bid to end their 21-year wait for a Premier League title.

The Gunners appear to be on the cusp of recruiting Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, just under a year on from the Spaniard snubbing a Liverpool switch. The north London team are also targeting a new number nine, with RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres both on their transfer shortlist.

Now, new reports claim Arteta’s side are keen on recruiting Leicester City star Bilal El Khannouss this summer after an encouraging debut campaign in the English top-flight. While the 21-year-old failed to keep the Foxes in the Premier League this season, his reputation appears to have been enhanced.

According to an Africa Foot source, Arteta believes the Morocco international can be a key member of their midfield and an agreement has been reached between the club and the player’s agent.

The source told the African website: “Arsenal are currently the closest club to signing El Khannouss. Mikel Arteta firmly believes in his potential and believes he can become a key part of his midfield.

“An agreement has reportedly been reached between Arsenal and the player’s agent. The Gunners must now match Leicester City’s financial demands to finalize the transfer of the Moroccan international.”

El Khannouss heading for Leicester exit

The attacking midfielder, who can also play as a left winger and a central midfielder, scored three goals and bagged five assists for Leicester in their Premier League relegation campaign.

The Belgian-born player, who has been linked with Arsenal for weeks, was one of the few positives for the Foxes following his £21m (€26.6m, $28m) switch from Genk last August.

And after a season in the Premier League, the report adds he wants to stay in the English top-flight but also has interest from European teams.

That means it is very unlikely he will be part of the Leicester team who try and return to the Premier League at the first time of asking in 2025/26.

The source also said: “El Khannouss is forced to leave Leicester to keep his place in the Moroccan national team and maximize his chances of being present at the next Africa Cup of Nations.”

While it does not state how much Leicester want for the youngster, it may be safe to say they will want upwards of £21m for his services – particularly as his contract still has three years left on it.

Incidentally, TEAMtalk previously revealed that Liverpool were keeping tabs on El Khannouss.

