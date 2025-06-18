RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko with Arsenal badge and caption: Star says yes

Arsenal have reportedly reached a stunning ‘agreement’ over a transfer for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, and are primed to pay a mammoth fee to get a deal done.

Sesko has been at the top of The Gunners’ striker shortlist for months, alongside Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres, and now it seems they’ve decided to make the Leipzig ace their top target.

This comes after problems arose in negotiations for Gyokeres, with Sporting understood to be demanding a higher fee than Arsenal initially expected.

According to German outlet SportBILD, Arsenal are getting closer to signing Sesko after ‘reaching an agreement’ on personal terms with the Slovenian international.

The talented 22-year-old, who notched an impressive 21 goals last season, has said yes to a switch to the Emirates, and now it’s up to Arsenal to agree a transfer fee with Leipzig.

However, the report is emphatically confident that Arsenal will get their man. It’s claimed that the fee for Sesko will be between €80m (£68.4m / $92m) and €100m (£85.5m / €115m). The headline reads: “‘Sesko and Arsenal agree – transfer fee up to €100m!’”

Arsenal are yet to make a formal bid for Sesko but they are aware of Leipzig’s demands. With an agreement on the player side now reportedly done, the eye-catching transfer is getting closer.

Arsenal close in on Benjamin Sesko signing

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher that Sesko’s agent, Elvis Basanovic, was in London yesterday (June 17).

As mentioned, Sesko has been on Arsenal’s radar for months, as Fletcher confirmed in a report on April 2.

With negotiations for Gyokeres proving more difficult than anticipated, it’s logical that Arsenal have now intensified their pursuit of Sesko instead.

Mikel Arteta wants sporting director Andrea Berta to get The Gunners’ transfer business done as soon as possible, as he prepares for a tough start to the Premier League campaign, with all fixtures now officially announced.

And interestingly, reports emerged on June 17 that Leipzig have already identified a potential replacement for Sesko as they prepare for his departure.

That’s according to reliable journalist Sacha Tavolieri, who posted on X: “[Leipzig] management considers Goztepe striker Romulo Cardoso as first target if Benjamin Sesko leaves the club. Talks are already under way with player side and the Brazilian striker’s already keen on the move!”

