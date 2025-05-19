Arsenal have been told the record-equalling fee they will need to fork out in order to sign Rodrygo from Real Madrid this summer, amid claims a sensational swap deal could also be on the cards.

Rodrygo’s importance to Madrid has declined this season following the arrival of Kylian Mbappe last summer. While the Brazilian forward has still managed 13 goals and 10 assists in 50 games this term, he has been left frustrated at sitting on the bench in recent weeks.

Recent reports have claimed Madrid president Florentino Perez, together with incoming new coach Xabi Alonso, are both now open to selling Rodrygo in order to fund a transformative summer window for the Spanish giants.

As per Football Insider, Madrid will not accept anything less than £70million (€83m / $94m) before selling the two-time Champions League winner.

However, it is more likely Rodrygo will move for closer to £100m (€119m / $134m) as Perez is an extremely tough negotiator.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke said: “It’s going to be a big fee, whatever [it takes] to try and lure him away from Real Madrid.

“The minimum you’re probably talking about is £70m plus – I’m sure Real Madrid will probably be holding out for as close as possible to £100m.

“Arsenal, Manchester City have been mentioned, Liverpool have been mentioned. I’m sure Chelsea would probably throw their hat into the ring as well, if a player like Rodrygo did become available and wanted to leave.”

It is hard to see Rodrygo moving for £70m as that is how much Madrid sold a 30-year-old Casemiro to Manchester United for in 2022.

Rodrygo is 24 and still has his prime years ahead of him, factors Madrid will use to try and obtain a whopping £100m fee.

The Premier League looks to be Rodrygo’s most likely destination if an exit from the Bernabeu becomes a reality.

Arsenal, City, Liverpool and Chelsea have all been tipped to move for him in recent months.

Rodrygo interest has been confirmed

On Friday, The Athletic confirmed that Arsenal are indeed tracking Rodrygo’s situation after learning he is unsettled with Los Blancos.

Mikel Arteta ‘is a fan’ of the Brazil ace and is pushing Arsenal to step up their interest.

The Athletic did add though that the finances of a prospective deal would be ‘challenging’.

Reports in the Spanish media have suggested Rodrygo and William Saliba could go in opposite directions via a swap deal.

Madrid are looking to follow up on the capture of Dean Huijsen by making Saliba their next centre-back signing.

Arteta and Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta are unlikely to agree to such a deal though given the fact Saliba is a crucial player.

The Gunners are in the market for a new winger to provide competition for the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, and Rodrygo would be an amazing solution given his standing as one of the world’s top players.

Arsenal will certainly have to stretch their finances to bring him to England, though. A deal worth £100m would equal Madrid’s record sale, currently held by Cristiano Ronaldo after his switch to Juventus in July 2018.

A transfer at that price would not quite be Arsenal’s record signing though, as that remains the £105m capture of Declan Rice.

Arsenal are poised for a busy summer as they have agreed personal terms with Martin Zubimendi ahead of triggering his €60m (£50.5m / $68m) release clause at Real Sociedad.

Berta is also edging closer to making Viktor Gyokeres their new centre-forward.

