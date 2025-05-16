Mikel Arteta is hoping Arsenal can engineer a blockbuster deal for Real Madrid forward Rodrygo, it has been confirmed, though the Gunners could face competition from two Premier League rivals for him.

Rodrygo is weighing up his Real Madrid future as he has spent more time on the bench than he would like in recent months. The Brazil star views himself as a left winger but has little chance of starting there for Madrid due to Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe also being in the squad.

It is unclear whether incoming Madrid boss Xabi Alonso will utilise Rodrygo or place more emphasis on Vinicius and Mbappe.

It emerged earlier this week that Madrid president Florentino Perez is ready to listen to offers for Rodrygo, having previously rejected all approaches for him.

It was claimed on April 24 that Arsenal had made an enquiry about three Madrid players, and now The Athletic have confirmed their interest in Rodrygo is genuine.

Arteta ‘is a fan’ of the 24-year-old and would love Arsenal to strike an agreement with Madrid to bring him to the Premier League.

Although, the finances of the deal would be ‘challenging’, which means new Gunners sporting director Andrea Berta will have to work hard to get it over the line.

Madrid can demand a big price for Rodrygo – potentially as high as €100million (£84m / $112m) – as his contract runs until June 2028 and he is generally regarded as one of the very best forwards in the world.

But Arteta could try to convince Berta to push the boat out and launch a huge offer for the two-time Champions League winner.

Arsenal are on the hunt for an elite left winger to provide competition for Gabriel Martinelli and his Brazilian compatriot Rodrygo fits the bill perfectly.

READ NEXT 🔴⚪ Elite Arsenal target ‘house hunting in London’ as £110m double swoop stuns Barcelona

Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool converge on Rodrygo

The Gunners do not want to have another trophyless season and signing Rodrygo would go a long way in helping them lift silverware next term.

But Arsenal are not alone in wanting to sign him. It emerged on Thursday that Chelsea have added Rodrygo to their shortlist after learning that Perez had softened his stance over an exit.

Plus, it has been claimed that Liverpool are planning to enter talks with Madrid for him.

One pundit has suggested Manchester City could submit an offer for Rodrygo, though it remains to be seen if this will actually happen.

Rodrygo could move to the Emirates as part of a sensational triple Arsenal deal.

They have beaten Madrid to Martin Zubimendi by agreeing personal terms with the midfielder and promising to trigger his €60m (£50.5m / $67m) release clause at Real Sociedad.

Arsenal have also drawn up a ‘monster contract’ for Viktor Gyokeres, who looks set to become their new centre-forward.

Arsenal transfer news: Romano on Madrid raid; wages claim

👉 Romano rates chances of record Real Madrid raid on Arsenal after Dean Huijsen deal

👉 Arsenal to ‘smash’ salary record TWICE with Berta working on two massive deals

👉 Arsenal now ‘hard at work’ to land SECOND Chelsea star in damaging double raid

VOTE: Arsenal’s best LaLiga signing