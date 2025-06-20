Arsenal have emerged as frontrunners to sign Sevilla’s French defensive midfielder Lucien Agoume, though Manchester United and Tottenham are also keen, TEAMtalk understands.

Sources confirm Arsenal have scouted Agoume multiple times this season, identifying him as a candidate to replace Thomas Partey, whose contract negotiations have stalled.

The 23-year-old, who is contracted to Sevilla until 2028, is keen on a move to the Premier League, with a transfer fee of around £20m potentially enough to secure his signature due to the Spanish club’s ongoing financial difficulties.

Agoume, who joined Sevilla from Inter Milan for €4m (£3.4m / $4.6m) last summer, has impressed with his physicality, tactical awareness, and ability to anchor midfield.

His performances, both in LaLiga and during loan spells at Troyes and Brest, have drawn comparisons to a young N’Golo Kanté from the French media.

Arsenal’s interest is driven by manager Mikel Arteta’s desire to bolster the midfield with a dynamic, long-term option, especially as Partey’s future remains uncertain. Martin Zubimendi will join from Real Sociedad, but Arteta still wants more options in the middle of the park.

Sevilla’s financial struggles, compounded by a 50% sell-on clause owed to Inter, could force the Spanish club to consider offers below their initial valuation of Agoume.

Man Utd, Tottenham keen on Sevilla star

TEAMtalk understands that Arsenal are big admirers of Agoume, but securing his signature this summer won’t be straightforward.

Arsenal face competition from Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, both of whom have recently entered the race.

Serie A clubs, including AC Milan, and unnamed Bundesliga sides are also monitoring Agoume, whose versatility to play as a No. 6 or No. 8 adds to his appeal.

Despite the interest, Agoume’s preference for England gives Arsenal an edge, with preliminary talks already held with his representatives, ND Sports Management, who The Gunners have a good relationship with, as they look after William Saliba.

Sources have also stated that Inter Milan are keen to bring him back to Italy.

Sevilla, aware of the growing buzz, may hold firm for a fee closer to £20m to maximize profit, but their precarious financial state could lead to a bargain.

With Agoume performing well for France in the European Under-21 Championship, his stock is rising, and Arsenal will need to act swiftly to secure a player who is wanted by a number of Europe’s biggest sides.

