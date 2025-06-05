Arsenal have positioned themselves into a position of serious authority over the possible signing of Benjamin Sesko after a trusted journalist confirmed the Gunners were ‘the only club’ in talks over a deal – and while a BBC Sport man has backed up that theory, he claims sporting director Andrea Berta is also open to a big money alternative.

The Gunners set an unwelcome record this season when no player in their squad managed to reach double figures for goals scored in the Premier League for the first time in the competition’s history. And with Kai Havertz (nine) finishing as their leading scorer in the competition, it is easy to see why Arsenal ultimately finished second once again in the Premier League table.

And with the club finally seeking a remedy for their striking issues, the Gunners have been strongly linked with a move to bring Sesko to Emirates Stadium – 12 months after initially missing out on his signature.

While Manchester United also have an interest in the striker – nicknamed The Beast due to his imposing 6ft 5in frame and ability to terrorise defenders – though Sky Germany reporter Philipp Hinze, posting on X, has revealed Arsenal are the ‘only club to have made concrete contact’ with RB Leipzig so far.

Furthermore, Arsenal are the only side to have made contact with Sesko himself so far, and while United could yet still look to gazump the move, it is a signing very much seen as one for the Gunners to lose right now.

Reporter Sami Mokbel has also revealed Mikel Arteta’s side have what he described as ‘near universal backing’ to sign the 22-year-old, though he has revealed the club could yet pivot and move to sign Viktor Gyokeres instead.

He wrote in a Q&A for BBC Sport: ‘So in terms of Gyokeres or Sesko – my information is that the club are working towards confirming the frameworks of both deals before making a final decision on which to proceed with.

‘Sesko has near universal backing at the Emirates but, crucially, will be the more expensive deal.

‘Gyokeres’ chances of moving to Arsenal have increased since Andrea Berta’s appointment as sporting director.’

Arsenal warned on ‘crazy’ Sesko transfer fee amid Gyokeres interest

Mokbel insists any deal for Sesko or Gyokeres could ultimately come down to the price of both players, with Sweden star Gyokeres likely to be allowed to leave Sporting CP this summer for some distance less than what the RB Leipzig man will likely cost.

‘Price is key here,’ Mobel continued. ‘Sesko ticks many boxes in terms of profile, he is younger than Gyokeres and plays in a stronger league (the Bundesliga) according to recruitment data.

‘But some of the reported figures indicate he could cost £93million. Gyokeres is more economical, but would see the club divert from their longer-term strategy given Sesko has always been a target.’

That enormous fee, though, has seen the Gunners told to think twice, with former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf feeling the Slovenian is way overpriced.

Leboeuf told ESPN: “The top people at clubs, if it’s not their money, they don’t care, they will spend it. If the money was coming out of their bank account, they would be more careful and cautious.

“That’s crazy [RB Leipzig’s valuation for Sesko]. You have so many examples of clubs who have spent big money on players from smaller clubs.

“Sesko plays for Leipzig, they are a family club and Arsenal are going to launch him into the Premier League?

“What is the guarantee you have that Sesko is going to produce? And you’re going to spend 80m euros on him? Look at Jadon Sancho, Darwin Nunez and so many others.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal hero Ian Wright has explained why he would love to see Ademola Lookman starring at Emirates Stadium next term, with both the Gunners and Liverpool reportedly interested in the Atalanta star.

Elsewhere, TEAMtalk can confirm Arsenal's interest in a Bundesliga star, though Chelsea are seriously considering approaching him first.

