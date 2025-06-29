Arsenal are set to confirm the departure of midfielder Thomas Partey, with reliable journalist David Ornstein revealing the latest on the Ghanaian’s future.

The 32-year-old’s contract expires on June 30, and Arsenal have already lined up the signing of two new midfielders who will help to fill the void.

Partey signed for Arsenal in 2020 and played a key role in the club’s rise under Mikel Arteta. The manager was reportedly keen to retain him, but now he’s set to take on a new challenge elsewhere.

“Thomas Partey to leave Arsenal when contract ends tomorrow – decision final after agreement could not be found on new deal for 32yo midfielder,” Ornstein posted on X.

“Arsenal confirmation expected in coming days. Ghana int’l to take time before choosing next move.”

Partey has made 167 appearances for Arsenal since joining the London side five years ago, notching nine goals and seven assists in the process.

He remained a key cog in Arteta’s squad last term, playing 35 times in the Premier League. The Gunners, meanwhile, are close to adding two new faces who can fill in at the defensive midfield position.

Arsenal close in on double midfield deal

Arsenal are on the verge of signing Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi and Brentford’s Christian Norgaard, who will help replace Partey.

The duo will also fill the void that’ll be left by Jorginho, who is also set to depart Arsenal and become a free agent when his contract expires tomorrow.

It was reported earlier this week that Zubimendi, 26, had ‘jetted in’ to formalize his contract with Arsenal. The Gunners Arsenal are understood to be paying Real Sociedad a fee slightly more than his €60million (£51m / $69m) release clause in order to schedule some of the payments further down the line.

As for Norgaard, Fabrizio Romano has already given his ‘here we go’ confirmation to his signing, after Arsenal reportedly agreed a €11 million (£9.3m / $12.8m) fee with Brentford.

However, while Norgaard will bring with him ample Premier League experience, some think Arsenal would’ve been better off keeping Partey instead.

Gabriel Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT: “[Norgaard] is an OK player. I get it for value, he’s a decent player, but you’re losing Thomas Partey. It just seems a bit odd. Arsenal haven’t been able to agree a contract with Partey, that’s what’s happening, so say it’s over money…

“You’re paying £9milion for Norgaard – just give it to Partey as the difference in wages he’s asking for. Why not just give it to him? You know what he can do. It’s very odd.

“Arsenal don’t seem to be shopping in the top shops like Manchester City and Liverpool. They’re shopping at Waitrose, Arsenal are at Asda.

“I get it, Jorginho’s gone and you need cover, but I’m sure Arsenal fans are looking at Liverpool spending £116m on Florian Wirtz and the money Man City are spending and thinking, ‘Come on, we don’t mind Norgaard coming in, but we need a top striker’.”

