Arsenal have made an informal approach over the availability of former Chelsea striker Diego Costa, according to a report.

The Gunners are looking for a new striker to beef up their ranks either in January or the summer. While they have the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette, their ranks could soon dwindle.

Indeed, Aubameyang remains frozen out and Lacazette and Nketiah are in the final year of their contracts.

Talk of a move for Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic has ramped up significantly in recent days. Nevertheless, a deal for the Serbian this month will reportedly cost £150million and the Gunners will face significant competition for him in the summer.

As such, Goal in Brazil has claimed that Arsenal have tested the water over potentially bringing Costa back to the Premier League.

The Gunners have made an ‘informal consultation’ to find out about the player’s plans.

Costa has recently terminated his contract with Brazilian club Atletico Mineiro. The 33-year-old moved there in August 2021 after leaving Atletico Madrid last January.

Before then, he starred at Chelsea for four years, winning two Premier League titles. Indeed, he scored 58 goals in 120 games for the Blues between 2014 and 2018.

Costa netted four times in 15 Brazilian Serie A games for Atletico Mineiro. However, he terminated his contract there earlier this month and is currently on holiday in Spain.

Arsenal have not made an official proposal for Costa yet, but they are keeping an eye on his situation.

Corinthians are also loosely considering a move to bring him back to Brazil, but no club have made a concrete move yet.

Spanish side Cadiz are in fact the only team to have made a firm move. However, their offer did not convince Costa.

Arsenal also want midfielder deal

As well as a new striker, Arsenal are also looking at a deal for a midfielder.

Injuries and coronavirus have affected Gunners boss Mikel Arteta’s ranks, while Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny are at the Africa Cup of Nations.

What’s more, Granit Xhaka did not help the club with his straight red card against Liverpool on Thursday.

As such, Arsenal have Juventus’ Arthur Melo and Bruno Guimaraes of Lyon on their radar.

According to the latest Euro Paper Talk, Arthur is looking to push for a loan move to north London.