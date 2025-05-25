Arsenal are considering a shock move for former player Emiliano Martinez this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to add to his goalkeeping options, amid ‘fears’ that David Raya could head to Real Madrid.

The Argentine international has played an instrumental role in Villa’s rise under Unai Emery, but speculation around his future is rife after his dip in form this term.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are looking to sign a new stopper to compete with David Raya for a starting spot, and Martinez, who left the Gunners for Villa in 2020, is on the shortlist.

In fact, according to The Sun, there are ‘fears’ that Arsenal ace Raya could ‘quit’ the Emirates this summer, so Martinez could be brought in as their new first-choice keeper.

Raya is said to be on Real Madrid’s ‘shortlist’ to replace Thibaut Courtois, while he’s also on Atletico Madrid’s ‘radar’ to succeed Jan Oblak.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with Espanyol keeper Joan Garcia, who has a £25m release clause. However, Newcastle have launched an aggressive push for the Spaniard, so the Gunners could miss out, as TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed on May 19.

The Sun claims that should Raya leave, Arsenal ‘want’ to re-sign 32-year-old Martinez.

Man Utd considering move for Martinez – sources

As mentioned, Martinez’s dip in form has led to rumours that Villa could sell the Argentine this summer, and he won’t be short of offers should they choose to.

Martinez has bags of experience at the highest level, having made 196 Premier League appearances and helping Argentina to win the World Cup in 2022.

Villa also need to sell players due to PSR (Profitability and Sustainability Rules) concerns, so there could be multiple exits in the coming weeks – although qualification for the Champions League would put them in a better position.

Martinez left Arsenal under a cloud in 2020 after he was left out of the starting XI by Arteta for around four months, so whether he would play under the coach again remains to be seen.

Arsenal aren’t the only Premier League side on Martinez. TEAMtalk revealed on May 23 that Manchester United view Martinez as a ‘serious’ target for this summer.

Amorim is reportedly keen to bring in a better keeper than Andre Onana, who could leave Old Trafford this summer.

The Cameroonian international was left out of Man Utd’s squad for their final Premier League match of the season against Villa, suggesting that he could be forced out, along with winger Alejandro Garnacho.

Martinez is a name to keep an eye on for both Arsenal and Man Utd as we approach the transfer window.

But when asked ahead of their game against Man Utd on Sunday if it would be the last time we see Martinez in a Villa shirt, Emery told TNT Sports: “No way.”

