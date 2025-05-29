Arsenal are hurtling towards a sensational deal for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko after Mikel Arteta gave the green light to his signing, per a top journalist.

The Gunners WILL sign a new striker this summer as it’s their top priority, it has just been a matter of who they opt to move for, with many names linked.

In recent days it has emerged that Arsenal, with the guidance of their new sporting director Andrea Berta, had narrowed their striker hunt to two names: Sesko and Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres.

According to reliable journalist Florian Plettenberg, who specialises in Bundesliga transfers, Sesko is the man Arsenal want most.

Plettenberg revealed the following on May 23rd in a post on X: “Arsenal are now in concrete talks with RB Leipzig regarding Benjamin #Sesko!

“Marcel Schäfer and Andrea Berta are in contact. While Arsenal are also monitoring other strikers such as Viktor Gyökeres, their pursuit of Sesko is serious. Mikel Arteta is a big admirer of the 21 y/o forward from RB Leipzig. His release clause for the summer stands at €80 million.

And now, in a second big update posted this evening (May 29), Plettenberg states that Arteta has now approved the deal for Sesko: “Arsenal and Benjamin Sesko, deal on! Mikel Arteta wants him!”

Arsenal to hold more talks over statement striker signing

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti revealed on April 12 that Arsenal had made direct contact with Sesko’s representatives to gauge the player’s interest in a switch to the Emirates.

With club-to-club talks with Leipzig now happening, this indicates that the Slovenian international, who scored 21 goals this season, is keen to sign for Arsenal.

Sesko’s current contract with RB Leipzig – which is valid until 2029 – includes an €80 million (£67m) release clause, as mentioned by Plettenberg.

As per Galetti’s report: “Arsenal are seriously considering investing in a young striker with great potential and, for sure, Sesko fits their idea. In any case, the English club, if the contacts continue positively, is also willing to match his cost, considering it in line with the player’s ‘real’ value.”

Arsenal are understood to have a positive relationship with Leipzig after they chose not to move for Sesko in January, a time when the German club were desperate not to sell.

The Gunners now look set to press ahead and more negotiations are expected in the coming days. They must pay the €80m in full for Sesko, however, as Leipzig won’t accept anything less, per reports.

As for Gyokeres, the Sporting goal machine may have to look elsewhere for his next move. Manchester United have long been linked with Gyokeres and could stand a better chance of getting him if Arsenal do leave the race.

