Arsenal are seriously considering a move for a top Liverpool striker target after being frustrated in their pursuits of Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sekso, per reports.

Mikel Arteta is prioritising the signing of a new centre-forward as he aims to build a squad capable of winning the Premier League title.

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta has been tasked with finding the perfect player and it’s no secret that Sporting CP star Gyokeres and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko figure highly on the club’s shortlist.

However, as reported by German outlet Bild, there has been ‘little progress’ with regards to Arsenal’s pursuit of both players, so now they’re considering alternatives.

The report claims that Arsenal chief Berta is now ‘considering’ Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike, who is expected to be on the move this summer.

Liverpool are leading the race for Ekitike, it’s stated, but if Arsenal miss out on their other striker targets, the French international could become a ‘serious’ option for them.

The Gunners, ideally, don’t want to pay Ekitike’s €100m (£85.4m / $117.2m) price tag. The report adds that ‘there are voices saying that if Arsenal can’t significantly negotiate the price for Gyokeres and Sesko, and a higher sum would be necessary for a new attacker anyway, Ekitike will suddenly become very interesting.’

Arsenal weigh up Hugo Ekitike swoop

Arsenal haven’t yet given up on Gyokeres, with reports from Portugal stating that he has demanded a meeting with Sporting CP president Frederico Varandas in an attempt to force through a move to the Emirates.

Sporting had reportedly agreed to let Gyokeres go for less than his €100m (£85.4m/$117.2m) release clause in gratitude for his decision to stay with them after his incredible first season.

However, there is now uncertainty over kind of transfer fee Sporting would actually accept for the Sweden international, leading to complications for Arsenal.

As for Sesko, Leipzig are reportedly willing to consider offers in the region of €70m (£59.8m / $82m) for him, but the Gunners have stalled over making a concrete offer so far.

Ekitike, 23, who notched an impressive 22 goals and 12 assists for Frankfurt last season, is unsurprisingly being watched by multiple clubs, and is keen to move to the Premier League this summer.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher confirmed back on April 15 that Liverpool are considering a move for Ekitike to replace Darwin Nunez, who continues to be linked with moves away from Anfield.

The Reds remain in the race for Ekitike, while he’s also liked by Chelsea, so Arsenal will have to move quickly to seal a deal.

