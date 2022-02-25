Arsenal have been ‘offered’ the chance to sign Portuguese superstar Joao Felix who is going through the full range of emotions at Atletico, and a report has indicated the Gunners’ stance.

Arsenal were left light in the final third when the January window slammed shut. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang moved to Barcelona, but try as they might, Arsenal did not provide Mikel Arteta with a direct replacement.

That has left just Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah as the only recognised centre-forwards in the squad. Folarin Balogun could have a role to play next season, though he was loaned out to Middlesbrough.

However, both Lacazette and Nketiah are out of contract in the summer. At present, neither appear odds-on to pen fresh terms.

Lacazette has been strongly linked with a return to Lyon. Nketiah, meanwhile, could be the subject of a renewed West Ham push in the summer when a transfer fee won’t be required.

As such, Arsenal chief Edu may be required to sign two or even three major names to ensure Arteta is not caught short.

The likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Alexander Isak and Lautaro Martinez have all been mentioned. But according to the Independent, an even higher profile name in the form of Joao Felix is a contender.

Arsenal ‘offered’ Joao Felix

The newspaper’s Miguel Delaney reported the news when sending his newsletter. The development was cited by TheBootRoom, who stated the Atletico ace had been ‘offered’ to Arsenal.

The Portuguese, 22, scored a sublime header against Man Utd during the week to remind potential suitors what he is capable of. However, that type of goal and lively display have not been as frequent as Atletico boss Diego Simeone would’ve hoped for.

Felix cost a whopping £113 million when signed from Benfica in 2019. However, amid a series of indifferent displays that have seen him notch just five goals across all competitions this season, his future has come under the microscope.

Indeed, a rift between he and Simeone had pervaded the build-up to Atletico’s clash with Man Utd.

Felix has angered the Argentine when claiming he knew what was wrong at Atletico this season, but opted against elaborating further. Like Man Utd, the Champions League is Atletico’s only hope of silverware this season and the reigning LaLiga champions currently sit 15 points adrift of bitter rivals Real on the domestic front.

Yet Felix’s talent and ability has never been in question. It is more a case of harnessing it on a regular basis.

Manchester City had 3 bids for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix rejected this January

A move to Arsenal would certainly catch the eye and could be the new lease of life he needs. But Delaney suggested Arsenal are not as enthusiastic as one might expect.

Whether that is down to the cost of a deal or Felix’s performances wasn’t stated. Nevertheless, it sounds like they won’t be taking Atletico up on their offer.

Meanwhile, Alexandre Lacazette has been told how he can become far more effective in the final months of his Arsenal career.

Arsenal’s winner against Wolves on Thursday night came via Lacazette’s boot. Though ultimately was accredited as a Jose Sa own goal.

Lacazette is in the final five months of his Arsenal contract. As such, he could walk away from the Gunners for free in the summer. Former club Lyon are known to be in the mix.

Now, speaking to Premier League Productions after the dramatic 2-1 victory, Gunners legend Ian Wright gave his fellow forward a piece of advice.

Wright said: “I’d like to see more goals from someone like Lacazette. I think some of the time he’s coming way too deep. We need a focal point because we’ve got players who can run off of him.

“I’d like him to stay up there a little bit more. We know he has to link but stay up there a little bit more; give us someone to hit.”

Lacazette has only scored three goals from 19 Premier League appearances so far this season.

