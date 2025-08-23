Arsenal have reportedly been ‘offered’ the chance to sign Real Madrid forward Rodrygo in a last-ditch deal, amid interest from Premier League rivals Liverpool.

The 24-year-old Brazilian international has been heavily linked with a move to England this summer, with Manchester City also believed to be admirers.

However, recent reports suggest that Man City will not be moving for Rodrygo this summer – and now Arsenal have a chance to bring him to the Emirates.

That’s according to Punch Sports (print edition, 22 August), who claim that Madrid boss Xabi Alonso is now open to selling Rodrygo before the transfer deadline.

Madrid are demanding around €100m (£87m, $117m) for his signature.

Rodrygo is believed to be keen on leaving, after falling down the pecking order since Alonso’s arrival. He failed to play a single minute in Madrid’s LaLiga opener against Osasuna on Tuesday.

Arsenal will reportedly discuss a potential transfer with Rodrygo’s agent, Pini Zahavi, who is also set to meet with Liverpool’s representatives over the coming days. Zahavi is said to have landed in London on Wednesday for talks.

Arsenal set for a busy end to the summer

The suggestion is that Arsenal would need to sell players to be able to afford a deal for Rodrygo this summer.

The Gunners are set to spend a big chunk of their budget on Eberechi Eze, who will joining in a £67.5m deal from Crystal Palace, following big-money deals for the likes of Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke, and Martin Zubimendi earlier in the window.

The imminent Eze deal will take Arsenal’s summer spend past the £250m mark – a clear statement as they look to push for the Premier League title.

Transfer insider Dean Jones exclusively told TEAMtalk on August that the reported €100m price tag for Rodrygo is accurate.

Our understanding at the time was that Rodrygo’s preferred switch would be to Man City, as he is keen to play under Pep Guardiola.

However, that move may hinge upon whether Savinho stays or goes, and recent reports suggest that City have cooled their interest in Rodrygo.

Arsenal and Liverpool retain interest in the Madrid star though and it will be interesting to see how this story develops in the coming days, with talks with his agent set to take place.

