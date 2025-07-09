Arsenal are closing in on a deal for Sporting CP goal machine Viktor Gyokeres – but reportedly remain in talks to sign another confirmed striker target, who’s keen on the move.

Mikel Arteta’s priority is to sign a world-class striker this summer, and sporting director Andrea Berta is working hard in negotiations for Gyokeres, which have proved more difficult than anticipated.

The latest from Portuguese outlet A Bola claims that Arsenal and Sporting are now just £5m apart in their valuations of Gyokeres.

The Portuguese side are holding out for a guaranteed €70m (£60.3m / $81.9m), while Arsenal’s latest bid is reported to be €65m (£56m / $76.1m) plus €15m (£12.9m / $17.6m) in add-ons.

Berta travelled to Lisbon in recent days in an attempt to finalise a transfer, but fell short of reaching a full agreement. Gyokeres, meanwhile, has agreed on personal terms and has reportedly refused to return to Sporting for pre-season training.

Part of the reason for Gyokeres‘ anger is that Sporting are said to have gone back on a gentlemen’s agreement; that they would let him leave for €60m (£51.7m / $70.2m) plus €10m (£8.6m / $11.7m) in bonuses.

Arsenal are still optimistic of striking a deal, but new reports suggest that they could also sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, with talks ongoing over a separate deal…

Arsenal still in talks for Bundesliga star

According to German outlet Chemnitzer Morgenpost, Leipzig are yet to receive any formal indication from Arsenal that they are no longer interested in Sesko.

The Sesko, Gyokeres saga has often been billed as the Gunners having to choose one of the two, but the suggestion now is that this may not be the case.

“The 22-year-old [Sesko] remains convinced of the next step, and RB Leipzig is still in negotiations with Arsenal,” the report claims.

Leipzig want over €80m (£69m / $93.6m) for Sesko, who penned a contract extension in June last year, which is valid until 2029.

This means Arsenal may have to fork out around £130m to sign Sesko and Gyokeres this summer – a huge outlay, but arguably worth it for players of their quality.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher reported Arsenal’s interest in Sesko back on April 2, and he remains on the shortlist as Arteta looks to get at least one new striker through the door in the coming days.

However, with Arteta also keen to strengthen other areas of his side – not least bringing in a new left-sided attack to offer cover and competition for Gabriel Martinelli – we understand it is highly unlikely Arsenal will sign off on deals for both strikers, and it looks more a case of the Gunners covering their bases to ensure at least one of the pair signs on the dotted line.

