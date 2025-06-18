There is growing concern that Thomas Partey will leave Arsenal on a free transfer this summer as contract talks between the two parties have stalled, according to a report, with two major European clubs hoping to capitalise.

The 2024-25 season was one of Partey’s best ever in an Arsenal shirt as he largely managed to avoid the injury issues that have previously impacted his time at the Emirates. He made 52 appearances across all competitions and chipped in with four goals and three assists.

Partey showed his versatility by putting in dominant displays in both central midfield and at right-back.

The star is now 32 years old and it was previously suggested he could follow Jorginho out of Arsenal on a free transfer.

However, his great form convinced both Mikel Arteta and Arsenal chiefs to engineer talks over a new contract.

Arteta wants Partey to stay in north London and maintain Arsenal’s squad depth, even with the expected arrival of Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad.

Although, CaughtOffside have now provided a worrying report over Partey’s Arsenal future.

They claim there is now ‘an increased chance Partey will leave’ upon the expiry of his current Arsenal terms on June 30.

Renewal talks are ‘at an impasse’ and ‘on the verge of collapse’ due to a disagreement over wages.

Thomas Partey wants better contract

Arsenal want the Ghanaian to continue on his current wages, reported to be £200,000 a week. Partey and his agent, though, are thought to be angling for a pay rise, which is causing serious issues.

Partey’s agent ‘has already informed Arsenal that the player will leave if no increased offer arrives’, the report states.

Partey’s camp are fielding other offers and have ‘held talks with Jose Mourinho at Fenerbahce and new AC Milan manager Max Allegri’.

Both Fenerbahce and Milan have sent Partey ‘concrete offers’, too.

It previously looked nailed on that the 51-cap international would be staying put, but his future is up in the air as there is now just a ’50-50 chance that he stays’.

Sevilla star Lucien Agoume is one player Arsenal could target to replace Partey, should he leave for the Turkish Super Lig or Serie A.

