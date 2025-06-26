Arsenal have been told they could live to regret the loss of Thomas Partey on a free transfer this summer after Fabrizio Romano confirmed his departure at the end of his contract, while it has emerged that Mikel Arteta rejected an alternative to sign Brentford’s Christian Norgaard as his replacement.

The Gunners had been hoping to tie the Ghanaian midfielder – a £45m (€50m, $61m) signing from Atletico Madrid in 2020 – down to a new contract, with his current arrangement expiring at the end of the season. And with the midfielder showing improved form for Arsenal over the closing months of the season, the drive to tie him down to an extension was being driven by Arteta himself.

However, after weeks of talks and a series of failed offers, it was finally confirmed on Wednesday that Partey would be leaving Emirates Stadium at the end of the month.

Writing on X, Fabrizio Romano confirmed: ‘Thomas Partey, set to leave Arsenal as free agent at the end of the month – story from last week confirmed. Arsenal have already activated options to replace Thomas with Norgaard talks ongoing with Brentford.’

Ultimately, the Gunners did not offer the 32-year-old big enough terms to convince him to hang around and sources understand the player is now expected to negotiate a lucrative free transfer move to Saudi Arabia, with a salary proposal poised to blow Arsenal’s offer out of the water.

News of the Ghanaian’s imminent exit, however, has not gone down well with a vast portion of Arsenal supporters, while former Everton chief executive Keith Wyness fears his departure could be one the Gunners ‘live to regret’, having blamed player power for the failure to agree a new deal.

“He’s been a talent. I like watching Thomas Partey play. He’s my type of player in terms of getting stuck in,” Wyness said on the Inside Track podcast.

“It would be a loss, but that’s the name of the game now. We’ve seen it with player power in a number of issues. We’ve seen it at Liverpool, with Trent [Alexander-Arnold].

“We’ve seen it in other areas. I’m afraid it’s to be expected. Arsenal want another year out of him, I think Arteta would like him. He’d like that experience to stay in there, but I don’t think it’s going to happen.”

Arsenal transfers: Why Arteta wanted Norgaard ahead of Sevilla man

Speaking before confirmation of Partey’s exit came to light, Wyness added: “I do expect Partey to go and Arsenal have just got to accept that, it’s just the modern game right now, the way it’s panned out.

“I think they did try and keep him for a longer-term contract before, but his agent and himself have decided it’s time for a move and another contract somewhere else. He’s a talent, and he’ll do well wherever he goes.”

While Partey’s place in the side was likely to be taken by Martin Zubimendi anyway, the Gunners – like all the top sides – do still need strength in depth.

And ahead of Partey’s departure, Arsenal have wasted no time in agreeing a deal to bring Norgaard to Emirates Stadium from Brentford, with the Gunners agreeing a £10m deal, rising to £15m with bonuses and add-ons for the 31-year-old.

We revealed last week that Arsenal were also looking at Sevilla’s Lucien Agoume as a replacement, but ultimately went for Norgaard at the insistence of Arteta, according to BBC Sport.

And they report that the Arsenal manager wanted a player who was ‘Premier League ready’ to fill the void created by the exits of Jorginho and Partey, rather than gamble on the potential of a 23-year-old.

Arsenal have also been told what they can expect from the 35-times capped Denmark international by his former manager Thomas Frank, who was quick to praise his countryman upon signing a new deal with the Bees earlier this year.

“This new contract was a no-brainer for us and Christian,” said Frank at the time.

“Christian has been an integral part of the fantastic journey we have been on these past six years. He is our club captain and one of our most important players.

“His ability to sense danger and make interceptions is at an extraordinarily high level, as is his ability to play forward on the first or second touch.

“And he has picked up his goal threat this season! The first time I coached Christian, he was a No.10; now he is one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League. I’m very happy.

“Hopefully, we can continue to be successful together with Christian leading the team.”

