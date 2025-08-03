Free agent Thomas Partey is set to join Villarreal after leaving Arsenal, with David Ornstein revealing the details of his contract as he looks to take on a new challenge.

Arsenal failed to agree a contract extension despite the 32-year-old playing a big role under Mikel Arteta last season, with 35 Premier League appearances and four goals.

According to Ornstein of The Athletic, Partey has ‘undergone a medical’ ahead of a move to Villarreal, having agreed terms with the Spanish club.

It’s claimed that the opportunity to play in the Champions League was a key pulling factor in the ex-Arsenal midfielder making his decision. He is expected to sign a two-year contract with Villarreal.

Partey was charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault on July 4. He denies the charges.

As noted in Ornstein’s report, Partey had been the subject of an investigation that first started in February 2022 and had continued playing for Arsenal prior to the expiration of his contract.

He is due to appear appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on Tuesday, August 5.

In a statement last month, Partey’s lawyer Jenny Wiltshire said: “Thomas Partey denies all the charges against him.

“He has fully cooperated with the police and CPS [Crown Prosecution Service] throughout their three-year investigation.

“He now welcomes the opportunity to finally clear his name.

“Given that there are now ongoing legal proceedings, my client is unable to comment further.”

Partey joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in 2020 in a deal worth €50 million (now £45.4m, $58.7m). He made a total of 188 appearances for the North Londoners, notching 16 goals.

Should the move be completed, as expected, Partey will give Villarreal an experienced option in midfield as they prepare for their first Champions League campaign since 2021/22.

