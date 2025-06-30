Arsenal will on Monday formally launch an improved offer to sign Cristhian Mosquera, as they push to complete a deal with Valencia soon – and the talented Spain Under-23 international could be one of FOUR new signings to join the Gunners this week.

The Gunners saw their first bid of around £13m (€15.2m, $17.8m) rejected by the Spanish club last week after an initial approach from Andrea Berta. Now, Arsenal are preparing a new proposal of around £18m/ £19m (up to €22.2m, $26m) to the LaLiga side, hoping this will be enough to convince Los Che to sell the 6ft 2in star.

However, the Gunners still have work to do before they can secure his signing with Valencia currently seeking a fee worth £21.5m (€25.1m, $29.5m) for the defender, who made 41 appearances across all competitions in the 2024/25 campaign.

However, the fact that Mosquera is in the final year of his contract gives some room for negotiation.

And it’s understood that Berta believes that a final agreement could be reached with just some fine-tuning to the second proposal that will be sent, especially on bonuses and payment terms.

In fact, the Gunners are confident that the second offer will be accepted and will be deemed enough to convince Valencia, who finished 12th this season, as a starting point to discuss the terms and complete the deal.

The good news for Arsenal is that they have already reached full agreement with the player on personal terms, and now, they are focused on closing the deal with Valencia as soon as possible.

Arsenal transfer news: Mosquera one of four new Gunners arrivals

The capture of Mosquera could be one of four planned signings Arsenal hope to make this week.

And with the captures of Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad, Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea and Christian Norgaard from Brentford all already agreed, there could be as many as four new additions at Emirates Stadium before the week is out.

If Mosquera does cost a minimum of £17m, he would slot in between Zubimendi (£55m) and Norgaard (£10m plus up to £5m in add-ons) for spending outlay. Kepa, meanwhile, will be the cheapest of them all at just £5m.

Deals for all four players will set Arsenal back a total of around £94m (€110m, $129m), though with a big-money striker and potentially a left winger still to come, Arsenal could part with well over £200m before the summer window is out.

Arsenal transfer round-up: Gyokeres’ drastic action; Saka urges England pal to sign

Meanwhile, Viktor Gyokeres’ situation is threatening to seriously sour amid big new claims that he will NEVER play for Sporting CP again as he attempts to force an exit, and amid interest from Arsenal and Manchester United.

On the subject of a new striker, reports in Germany claim the Gunners could abandon their quest to sign either Gyokeres or Benjamin Sesko and open talks over a deal for a €100m-rated Liverpool target instead.

Elsewhere, Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has privately told Eberechi Eze to move to Emirates Stadium, according to a report, though a former Tottenham Hotspur striker believes that the Crystal Palace star should join Thomas Frank’s side instead and emulate a Manchester United legend.

Who is Cristhian Mosquera?

Born in Alicante, part of the Valencian region of Spain, Mosquera is a right-footed centre-back.

He spent five years in Valencia’s academy and two playing for their B team, before putting in a best-in-class display on his first-team debut at the age of 17 years and six months in the Copa del Rey in January 2022. It earned him the chance to debut in LaLiga a few days later.

Mosquera has been a permanent first-team squad member for Valencia since 2023, registering more than 100 appearances. He also played for Spain’s under-23s at the Paris Olympics.

Owing to his background in futsal as a youth player, Mosquera is good on the ball, but he is crucially strong and good in the air.

His usual role for Valencia has been as the middle centre-back in a back three, but he has also played as a right-back on occasion.

In the 2024-25 LaLiga season, Mosquera ranked in the 96th percentile of centre-backs for ball recoveries per 90 minutes (5.15) and boasted a pass completion rate of 90.5%.

He started 37 of Valencia’s 38 league matches and finished 36 of them as well, serving as a key figure in their resurgence under Carlos Corberan.

But Mosquera now looks ready for the next step in his career, taking his well-rounded talents onto a new stage.