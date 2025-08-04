Arsenal are intensifying their pursuit of Rennes’ promising defender Jeremy Jacquet as they look to bolster their backline ahead of the new Premier League season, TEAMtalk understands.

The 20-year-old France Under-21 international has emerged as a top target for the Gunners, who have extensively scouted the versatile centre-back.

TEAMtalk understands that Jacquet is highly placed on Arsenal’s list of defensive reinforcements, with the player himself eager to join an elite Premier League club like the Gunners.

Jacquet has caught the attention of Arsenal’s recruitment team with his composure, physicality, and ability to play out from the back—qualities that align perfectly with Mikel Arteta’s tactical vision.

The young defender, who has been a standout performer in Ligue 1, is very enthusiastic about the prospect of moving to the Emirates Stadium, viewing Arsenal as an ideal platform to showcase his talents on a bigger stage, according to sources.

His ambition to compete in the Premier League with a club of Arsenal’s stature has further fuelled speculation about a potential transfer.

Rennes, however, are reluctant to part with their prized asset, and will not allow him to go cheaply this summer, as the Gunners look to make him their eighth new addition of the window…

Rennes name their price for top Arsenal target

TEAMtalk understands Rennes have set a minimum valuation of £25million to even consider negotiations.

With Jacquet’s contract running until 2027, the French club holds a strong position, and Arsenal will need to meet their demands to secure his signature.

The Gunners’ interest comes as they aim to deepen their defensive options, with Arteta seeking to maintain a robust squad capable of challenging for the Premier League title and competing in Europe.

While talks are at an early stage, Arsenal’s proactive approach signals their intent to invest in young, high-potential talent.

Jacquet’s potential arrival could provide long-term stability alongside the likes of William Saliba.

As the transfer window progresses, Arsenal fans will be watching closely to see if the club can finalise a deal for the highly rated defender in the coming weeks.

