Arsenal are ‘in talks’ to offload three more players after Jakub Kiwior, with Reiss Nelson among them, according to reports.

Porto have agreed a deal with Arsenal to sign Polish defender Kiwior on loan with an obligation to buy. Arsenal are due to receive an initial €2million loan fee, while the obligatory buy clause is worth €17m.

The Gunners could receive a total fee of up to €27m (£23m) through add-ons and a sell-on clause.

Kiwior is due to be replaced at the Emirates by Piero Hincapie. Arsenal have forged an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen to sign Hincapie on loan with a €52m (£45m) option to buy.

It has been an expensive summer for Arsenal and their sporting director, Andrea Berta, is working to recoup further funds after letting Kiwior join Porto.

As per The Sun, Crystal Palace have opened discussions with Arsenal for Nelson.

Arsenal recently captured Eberechi Eze from Palace – hijacking Tottenham Hotspur’s move in the process – and now Nelson could head in the opposite direction.

Palace have already signed Yeremy Pino from Villarreal to help replace Eze’s influence, but they also want Nelson to improve their forward options further.

Fulham had been aiming to sign Nelson after having him on loan last season, but they ‘have been unable to agree a deal’ and this has opened the door for Palace to swoop in.

Palace are ‘in talks’ with both Arsenal and the winger’s camp as they look to finalise the transfer before Monday’s deadline.

Arsenal are expected to receive £15m when selling their academy graduate. This will go down as pure profit on Arsenal’s books and help the club in terms of PSR.

Fabio Vieira could leave Arsenal for Stuttgart

Fabio Vieira could follow Nelson out of north London, as Stuttgart are in talks with Arsenal for the attacking midfielder.

Vieira spent last season back on loan at Porto but could head to Germany next, in a new chapter for his career.

Vieira is not in Mikel Arteta’s plans and Arsenal have given the Portuguese a €30m (£26m) price tag.

Stuttgart have yet to meet Arsenal’s demands, but that could soon change. The Bundesliga outfit sold striker Nick Woltemade to Newcastle United in a club-record £69m deal, giving them the funds to up their bid for Vieira.

David Ornstein revealed on Friday that Marseille are ‘working’ on signing Oleksandr Zinchenko from Arsenal.

With the left-back’s contract expiring in June 2026, Arsenal are open to accepting a reduced fee of £13m to sell. Therefore, they could earn a total of £54m when selling Zinchenko, Vieira and Nelson.

Although, Ornstein did add that Marseille will struggle to match Zinchenko’s current wage demands. As such, there must be a compromise before the Ukrainian can head to Ligue 1.

