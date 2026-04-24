Arsenal are now willing to let Ben White leave and have identified Sporting CP’s Ivan Fresneda and a classy Premier League star as potential replacements, a report has claimed.

White has made 185 appearances for Arsenal since joining from Brighton & Hove Albion for £50million in July 2021. His position as Arsenal’s starting right-back came under threat in the summer of 2023 when Mikel Arteta’s side captured Jurrien Timber from Ajax.

An ACL injury ruled Timber out for almost all of his debut campaign, but he has since overtaken White to become Arsenal’s first-choice option at right-back.

White has become frustrated this season as he has been limited to 25 appearances, with just nine of those coming in the Premier League.

We revealed on March 26 that Arsenal have reluctantly opened the door to the Englishman’s departure this summer.

According to The Sun, Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is keen on Fresneda and Newcastle United’s Valentino Livramento as he prepares to sell White.

Arsenal have tracked Fresneda’s development ever since 2023 and have been impressed by his exciting form at Sporting.

The Spaniard’s contract includes an €80m (£70m) release clause, though Arsenal believe they can get him for a lower price.

Arsenal are ‘keeping tabs on several targets and also hold interest in Livramento‘, the report adds.

Celta Vigo’s Oscar Mingueza is another option. He is rated very highly by top clubs all around Europe and is due to become a free agent in the summer.

Arsenal are keen on several Newcastle players, most notably Livramento, Sandro Tonali, Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes.

Arsenal will have to fend off the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea for Livramento. We revealed on March 1 that City are planning a blockbuster move for the England international.

Newcastle are expected to hold out for £70m for Livramento, a fee which would make him the most expensive full-back of all time.

Newcastle fans would hate to see the 23-year-old join a Premier League rival, particularly after Alexander Isak signed for Liverpool last summer.

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Arsenal could stun Newcastle with Livramento move

But we reported on April 1 that Newcastle are at growing risk of several high-profile exits, and that may even include manager Eddie Howe.

Last month, we confirmed the five names Arsenal are considering to help them move on from White. Fresneda and Livramento are joined on Arsenal’s shortlist by Wesley Franca (Roma), Vanderson (Monaco) and Nnamdi Collins (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Striker Gabriel Jesus is expected to follow White out of the Emirates in the coming months. Berta has acted quickly to identify Jesus’ replacement up front.

A report claims Arsenal have also made contact for a sublime Real Madrid star.

In a surprise twist, we understand Arsenal and Chelsea have been sounded out over a deal for a Manchester City maestro.