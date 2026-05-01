Arsenal to enter talks for sensational €150m double attacking signing – report

Baris Alper Yilmaz is being considered by Arsenal

Arsenal are targeting Baris Alper Yilmaz and Victor Osimhen as they look to overhaul their forward options this summer, according to reports.

Arsenal spent £64million to make Viktor Gyokeres their new striker last summer, and the Swede has hit 19 goals in 49 matches during his debut season so far. However, both Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus have been tipped to leave the Emirates, and Arsenal are supposedly eyeing a new centre-forward to compete with Gyokeres.

The Gunners are also in the market for a left winger to replace Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

Mikel Arteta is known to be keen on players such as Julian Alvarez, Anthony Gordon and Rafael Leao, but a double swoop for Galatasaray pair Yilmaz and Osimhen is seemingly under consideration, too.

Turkish outlet Sabah report that Arsenal have set their sights on left winger Yilmaz, and will ‘sit down with Galatasaray at the end of the season’ to negotiate a deal.

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta reportedly attended Galatasaray’s 3-0 win over rivals Fenerbahce on Sunday, during which Osimhen scored and Yilmaz dispatched of a penalty.

Berta ‘gave Yilmaz a high rating’ ahead of potential discussions between the two clubs.

Last summer, the Saudis failed with a €35m (£30m) bid for the Turkish international. Arsenal have been told they will need to pay €50m (£43m) to forge an agreement with Galatasaray when the transfer window opens.

Spanish newspaper AS reported earlier this week that Berta scouted Osimhen, Yilmaz and goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir against Fenerbahce.

AS added that evaluating striker Osimhen’s performance was Berta’s ‘top priority’. The deadly Nigerian goalscorer remains a ‘major option’ for Arsenal to seriously bolster their attacking ranks.

Osimhen has previously been described as the ‘final piece of the puzzle’ for Arteta’s side.

While a FIFA agent has talked up the player’s chances of moving to Real Madrid.

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Arsenal to choose between Osimhen, Alvarez

Osimhen came close to joining Chelsea in August 2024, but the transfer collapsed as he did not accept their contract offer.

Osimhen has put up incredible numbers at Galatasaray. Indeed, his record stands at 57 goals in just 72 matches.

Although, the 27-year-old is unlikely to be Arsenal’s No 1 target for the striker position. Arteta dreams of capturing Alvarez from Atletico Madrid.

We revealed recently that Arsenal are refusing to give up in the chase for Alvarez, even though Barcelona believe they are favourites.

Valuations of the Argentine vary from £102-130m.

Arsenal have been backed to sell up to five players to help fund a blockbuster move for Alvarez.