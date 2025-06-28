Arsenal have been given two positive updates as they chase a deadly new No 9, with the Gunners in ‘agreement’ over a transfer for Viktor Gyokeres and the price for Benjamin Sesko dropping, according to reports.

Arsenal have yet to announce their first arrival of the summer transfer window, though such confirmation is surely not far off. They agreed personal terms with Martin Zubimendi in January and have since activated the midfielder’s €60million (£51m / $70m) release clause at Real Sociedad.

There has been speculation that Real Madrid could try to scupper the move, but Zubimendi is understood to have passed his Arsenal medical and will soon link up with Mikel Arteta’s squad formally.

Sporting director Andrea Berta has also agreed deals to bring in fellow midfielder Christian Norgaard from Brentford – who will replace Thomas Partey – and Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

But the transfer Arsenal fans really want to see is that of a new striker, a position that has needed improving for several seasons.

Sporting CP frontman Gyokeres and RB Leipzig star Sesko are the two main candidates to become Arteta’s new centre-forward.

Arteta previously hoped to land Alexander Isak from Newcastle United, but Liverpool are frontrunners to sign him as things stand.

Berta is in talks for both Gyokeres and Sesko as he looks to get the very best deal for his club.

As per Portuguese newspaper O Jogo, Arsenal have reached an ‘agreement’ with Gyokeres’ agent over the fee that should prise him away from Sporting this summer.

The two parties are ‘betting on’ a €70m (£60m / $82m) fee, made up of an initial €60m payment plus €10m in add-ons.

This fee was already ‘agreed between Sporting and the agent’, the Swedish representative Hasan Cetinkaya.

In recent days, there have been strong rumours that Gyokeres is furious with Sporting after they upped the price to €80m (£68m / $94m).

But if O Jogo’s latest report is to be believed, then Arsenal and Cetinkaya feel Gyokeres will be allowed to leave for the original price of €70m, which would save Berta money for his other transfer endeavours this summer.

A separate report from German source Bild has also given Arsenal encouragement in their pursuit of Sesko.

Leipzig ideally want to receive €80-100m (up to £85m / $117m) when selling the Slovenian, while his sliding scale release clause has reached €80m.

But with Arsenal stalling over making a ‘concrete offer’ for Sesko, Bild claim that Leipzig are poised to lower their demands to €70m.

DON’T MISS 👉 Fulham plot spectacular double Arsenal raid; bid prepared for leading striker target – sources

New Viktor Gyokeres bid coming – report

Once again, this news will delight Berta as it seems he could strike either deal for a more reasonable price than has been speculated in recent days.

Reports in the Portuguese press claimed on Friday that Arsenal are preparing a new offer worth £51m for Gyokeres after having their opening £47m bid rejected.

And Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has claimed Gyokeres ‘will be an Arsenal player’, despite rival interest from Manchester United and Juventus.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on Wednesday night that the 27-year-old has informed Man Utd he is open to joining them this summer, making the battle between Ruben Amorim’s side and Arsenal even more intense.

BBC Sport journalist Sami Mokbel named Sesko as the striker the Arsenal board ideally wants to sign on Thursday. But the player’s wage demands are complicating talks, which could see Berta swoop for Gyokeres instead.

Arsenal transfer news: Offer successful; Rodrygo latest

📌 £68m star very happy with Arsenal offer – sources

📌 Arsenal ‘going’ to bid for Rodrygo and will ‘offer’ Real Madrid a three-step ‘formula’

📌 Arsenal destroyed over Thomas Partey exit as star’s next move is revealed

Which striker should Arsenal sign this summer?