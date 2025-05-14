Arsenal are reportedly in pole position to sign Viktor Gyokeres after Sporting CP finally confirmed the price they are seeking for the goal-hungry Swede this summer.

The striker has put up astonishing numbers again this season, having found the back of the net 52 times in just 50 games. An impressive 38 of those have come in the Primeira Liga, with Sporting top of the table but only ahead of Benfica on goal difference.

Gyokeres could fire Sporting to a domestic double – they will face Benfica in the Portuguese Cup on May 25 – though that is likely where his career in Portugal ends.

The Swede’s remarkable scoring feats have seen him emerge on the radars of a plethora of top clubs, including Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

As things stand, Gyokeres is set to join Arsenal. According to the Mirror, Sporting have told Arsenal he is ‘all theirs’ as long as their £60million (€71m / $80m) asking price is met.

Sporting denied Gyokeres a move last summer by holding out for his full €100m (£84m / $113m) release clause, though they have since lowered their demands to accommodate his exit wish.

Arsenal are prepared to offer the 26-year-old a ‘monster contract’ worth £200,000 a week to convince him on a move to Emirates Stadium over anywhere else.

It is claimed Arsenal have drawn up a three-man striker shortlist that also includes Alexander Isak and Benjamin Sesko, with Gyokeres now the ‘No 1 target’.

The three main reasons for this are Gyokeres’ ‘amazing goal tally’, Sporting being ‘open to doing business’ and the fact Mikel Arteta’s side have already laid the groundwork by making an ‘enquiry’.

Arteta to finally get deadly No 9

TEAMtalk revealed on April 2 that Arsenal had entered discussions with Gyokeres’ agent to gauge his interest on a switch to north London.

New Gunners sporting director Andrea Berta has convinced Mikel Arteta to move on from Isak – who will cost more than double Gyokeres’ £60m fee – and to prioritise the latter instead.

While RB Leipzig ace Sesko remains on Arsenal’s radar, David Ornstein revealed on Tuesday that Berta has doubts over that particular move.

Man Utd have also been heavily linked with Gyokeres given the Ruben Amorim connection. But the lethal forward would rather join Arsenal, while United are pursuing Liam Delap instead.

A separate update from Sky Sports reveals that Arteta will have ‘at least £100m to spend this summer’ on new arrivals.

£60m of that looks set to be allocated on Gyokeres, while the Gunners are also poised to activate Martin Zubimendi’s €60m (£51m / $68m) exit clause at Real Sociedad.

Arsenal can generate funds for more signings by potentially selling players such as Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

