Arsenal are reportedly at serious risk of missing out on top striker target Viktor Gyokeres, and Manchester United could pounce as negotiations with Sporting CP stall.

The Gunners have identified the Sweden international as their top target as Mikel Arteta looks to sign more competition for Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus.

Andrea Berta had travelled to Lisbon in an attempt to thrash out a deal with Sporting, but negotiations are proving difficult despite Gyokeres being keen on the move.

Berta left Portugal earlier this week after failing to reach an agreement on a fee for Gyokeres, who has notched a sensational 97 goals in 102 games for Sporting.

Portuguese outlet A Bola claims that Sporting have ‘rejected’ a bid of €80million (£69m / $94m), for Gyokeres, with the offer structured with ‘a fixed €60million (£52m / £70m) plus €15m (£13m / $18m) variable amounts for objectives.’

Sporting are said to want €80million, but with a guaranteed €70million (£60m / $82m) up front, plus €10million (£9m / £12m) in add-ons.

With an agreement yet to be reached, the report claims that ‘the deal’s collapse is imminent’, and Man Utd could now offer Gyokeres, who is refusing to return to pre-season training with Sporting, a shock ‘lifeline.’

Man Utd keeping an eye on Gyokeres situation

A Bola’s report adds that the ‘possibility’ of a move to Man Utd for Gyokeres is ‘once again being raised as a lifeline’, with Ruben Amorim keen on a reunion with his former striker.

Like Arsenal, the Red Devils are also keen to strengthen in the striker position, although must be move mindful of PSR (Profitability and Sutainability Rules) than their rivals.

A move to Old Trafford, however, is ‘not currently in the mind’ of Gyokeres, whose heart remains set on joining Arsenal. He has zero intention of staying at Sporting, and suitors are aware of that fact.

In any case, Man Utd would likely have to sell players before being able to match Sporting’s €80m valuation of Gyokeres, so that also puts them at a disadvantage in the race.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are keeping a close eye on alternative signings in case talks for Gyokeres do indeed ‘collapse.’

TEAMtalk has consistently reported that RB Leipzig centre-forward Benjamin Sesko is well-liked by the Gunners’, and recent reports from Germany state that they are still in talks with the Bundesliga side over a potential move.

Sesko is considered the back-up option to Gyokeres, and Arsenal haven’t given up on Gyokeres yet, with more developments expected in the near future.

