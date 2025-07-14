Next Arsenal signing after Viktor Gyokeres named with Berta in talks over superb £132m double deal

Arsenal are ready to take their summer spending to the next level with sporting director Andrea Berta already planning the club’s next statement move after deals for Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera and Viktor Gyokeres have been finalised, according to a transfer insider.

Arsenal have spent £71million (€82m / $95m) to bring in three new players already this summer. Kepa Arrizabalaga (£5m), Martin Zubimendi (£51m) and Christian Norgaard (£15m) have all arrived at the Emirates.

Berta is not stopping there though as he wants to hand Mikel Arteta a squad capable of overcoming Liverpool and Manchester City and winning Arsenal’s first Premier League title since 2004.

Berta has agreed a deal with rivals Chelsea for Madueke worth £52m (€60m / $70m). The England winger’s arrival will be confirmed shortly as he has already undergone a medical.

Valencia centre-back Mosquera has agreed personal terms with Arteta’s side and is poised to join for €15m (£13m / $17.5m) plus add-ons.

Arsenal finally look set to address their striker issues too, with Gyokeres close to joining. Arsenal have agreed a deal with Sporting worth an initial €63.5m plus €10m in bonuses (a total package worth £64m / $86m).

Gyokeres is set to pen a five-year contract with Arsenal and could be followed to north London by Eberechi Eze, with Berta spying a tremendous double deal for the attacking pair.

As per journalist Ben Jacobs, Arsenal’s main focus after the Gyokeres deal is ‘finding an attacking midfielder’.

Arsenal are already in talks for Eze and are ready to accelerate the move by making a new ‘formal approach’ to Palace.

Arsenal want to know if Palace will sell the playmaker for less than his £68m (€78m / $91m) release clause.

So far, Palace have stood firm on that fee, but Eze being eager to make the move could force them to soften their stance.

Palace want £45m up front for Eze and the rest of his exit clause paid in instalments. Arsenal are warming to the idea of matching that £45m demand, but they want a discount on the total £68m figure.

It emerged last week that Arsenal could send one of their own players to Palace to help bring down the cost of Eze’s signing.

The Gunners have a good relationship with Palace following previous deals and are hoping this will aid talks.

Arsenal to give Eze improved salary

TEAMtalk revealed on June 26 that Eze is very happy with the contract offer Arsenal have sent him. He currently earns a reported £100,000 a week at Palace and is in line for a big pay rise if he moves to Arsenal.

Sources told us last month that Tottenham Hotspur were open to breaking their transfer record on Eze. However, after being overtaken in the transfer pursuit by Arsenal, they were forced to swoop for Mohammed Kudus instead.

Eze would be delighted to star for Arsenal as he grew up supporting the club. The 12-cap England international even spent five years in Arsenal’s academy before being released aged 13 and going on to join Fulham.

Signing both Gyokeres and Eze could see Arsenal’s spending eclipse the £265m (€305m / $356m) mark.

