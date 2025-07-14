Viktor Gyokeres’ agents have arrived in London as they look to push through the final details of the Sporting striker’s move to Arsenal – and Fabrizio Romano has revealed his signing could be the first of a quartet of new arrivals at Emirates Stadium this week.

The Gunners have been casting their eye over Gyokeres for the best part of a year now as Mikel Arteta looks to finally add the goal machine to his attack that many observers feel they have lacked. But while Arsenal have had to play a patient game over securing a deal with his Portuguese side, their patience has finally been rewarded after a late-night breakthrough in negotiations.

That’s after David Ornstein revealed details of the package sporting director Andrea Berta has agreed with the reigning Primeira Liga champions, with a deal worth an initial €63.5m (£55m, $74.2m) with a further €10m (£8.7m, $11.8m) in add-ons.

Everything now points to Gyokeres finally signing on with the Gunners, ending a prolific two-year spell in Portugal, where the Swede has blasted in an incredible 97 goals in 102 appearances, marking him as one of the world’s most prolific frontmen.

Now, Romano has revealed the finer details of the arrangement are expected to be finalised on Monday, after the player’s agent, Hasan Cetinkaya, arrived in the capital to close out the transfer once and for all and bring to an end one of the summer’s longer-running sagas.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Understand Gyökeres’ agents have landed in London to seal details of the deal with Arsenal! All set also for Viktor to travel for medical as soon as details will be sorted. €63.5m plus €10m deal almost agreed, commission reduced as it has to be fixed today.’

And Gyokeres won’t be the only Arsenal activity this week, with three other players also poised to sign deals with the club.

With Noni Maduele also set to put the finishing touches to his move from Chelsea, Romano also revealed he will be joined by Valencia centre-back Christian Mosquera this week, while the Gunners will also sort out a new deal for Ethan Nwaneri too.

He added: ‘Alongside Gyokeres deal close, Arsenal are also planning to advance on Christian Mosquera deal with Valencia next week as player only wants #AFC project…’

He added: ‘Noni Madueke will sign his Arsenal contract until June 2030 later today after final part of medical tests.’

Romano reveals Gyokeres ‘only wanted’ to join Arsenal

Arsenal’s signing of Gyokeres will end a near two-year hunt to sign a new striker by the Gunners boss, Arteta.

Having looked at Ivan Toney some 18 months ago, and then Benjamin Sesko last summer, they have ultimately settled on the Swede, who will return for another stint in English football after enjoying success previously at Coventry City.

And the signing will also be a win for Berta, who had wanted his signing ahead of Sesko, with the Slovenian understood to be the preference of Arteta.

Ultimately, though, Arsenal can be pleased to have finally settled on a fee and the 26-year-old is expected to sign a deal for four years at Emirates Stadium.

He also chose the Gunners over the riches of Saudi Arabia and a reunion with Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford, though Manchester United never actually held talks with Sporting over a deal at any point this summer.

Explaining Gyokeres’ thinking, Romano added: ‘Gyokeres didn’t have doubts even when Saudi clubs wanted to offer way higher salary: only Arsenal. Move set to be sealed today after two meetings on Sunday. Gyokeres agents reduce their commission to make the deal happen. Here we go, soon’

