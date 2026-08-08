Arsenal want €100m Serie A superstar after Vinicius Junior miss

Arsenal are targeting Juventus ace Kenan Yildiz after failing to capture Vinicius Junior from Real Madrid, according to a report.

Arsenal were alerted to the opportunity of signing Vinicius after he rejected a contract offer from Madrid recently. The Brazilian winger held talks with Mikel Arteta and Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta, and he was seriously considering a blockbuster move to the Emirates.

However, Vinicius’ priority was always to stay at Madrid, and Los Blancos then increased their contract proposal to get him to stay.

Vinicius has since penned a new six-year deal at the Bernabeu, forcing Arsenal to identify other targets as they search for a new left winger.

Bradley Barcola, Nico Williams and Iliman Ndiaye are all on Arsenal’s radar, but they could go in a different direction by snaring Juve superstar Yildiz.

As per Italian source Calciomercato, who cite La Stampa, Arsenal have ‘set their sights’ on Yildiz, who can thrive as either a No 10 or left winger.

Arteta wants a ‘major attacking signing’ to elevate his forward line and Yildiz is now viewed as a ‘viable alternative’ to Vinicius.

The Turkish international is said to be ‘at the top of Arsenal’s wish list’, though any deal would be very expensive indeed.

Juve want ‘well above €100million’ (£86m) to sell Yildiz, believing he is one of the very best players in Serie A.

The Italian giants are in a strong position as they tied Yildiz down to a new four-year contract in February.

Barcola more likely to join Arsenal

Despite links with the 21-year-old, we understand PSG’s Barcola is Arsenal’s ideal solution at left wing.

We revealed earlier on Saturday that Berta has made contact with Barcola’s camp to try and hijack Liverpool’s move for him.

Our sources have shut down claims that Liverpool have struck a €128m (£110m) agreement with PSG for the Frenchman, leaving the door ajar for Arsenal to swoop in.

Barcola will be even more costly than Yildiz though, as PSG have set his price tag at an eye-watering €150m (£129m).

Meanwhile, Cristian Romero’s stance on leaving Tottenham Hotspur for Arsenal has been revealed.