Arsenal find three dazzling Vinicius Junior alternatives amid approach for £75m ace

Arsenal remain on the hunt for a new left winger

Arsenal are moving on from Vinicius Junior by targeting at least three wingers, with Nico Williams and Iliman Ndiaye among the stars on their shortlist, according to reports.

Mikel Arteta had identified Vinicius as a dream signing for Arsenal after learning the Brazilian might leave Real Madrid this summer. Madrid were under huge pressure to agree a new contract with Vinicius after 18 months of failed talks.

Los Blancos raised their offer to Vinicius on Wednesday, which saw him reject Arsenal in favour of extending his terms at the Bernabeu.

It is another frustrating blow for Arsenal after they saw Morgan Rogers join rivals Chelsea in a stunning £117million deal.

We confirmed on Thursday that the Gunners were left disappointed by Vinicius’ decision, having outlined their willingness to meet his huge wage demands.

Sources told us that Arsenal have moved on quickly from the setback by shortlisting several other targets.

We can confirm that Paris Saint-Germain ace Bradley Barcola and Nico Williams of Athletic Club are now viewed as prime targets by Arteta as he searches for an elite new left winger.

Arsenal could also hijack Liverpool’s talks for Barcola’s PSG team-mate Ibrahim Mbaye. Although, as Mbaye plays on the right flank, that is viewed as a different transfer entirely.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has told the Latte Firm YouTube channel that Everton magician Ndiaye is another forward on Arsenal’s radar.

“Iliman Ndiaye is a player that they really like too,” Jacobs said. “Much of the movement there has been around Everton trying to extend the player.

“He’s rejected a contract proposal for now, and Al-Hilal are working on that deal and maybe, like Crysencio Summerville, they’ll pull it off, and he’ll go to Saudi Arabia.

“But Arsenal are one of the clubs that have made an enquiry for Ndiaye as well.”

Ndiaye is versatile and can thrive either in the No 10 role or out on the left flank.

Everton are understood to want £75m or more to sell the 26-year-old this summer.

Arsenal join race for Iliman Ndiaye

We revealed on July 27 that Al-Hilal had launched a move for Ndiaye, a development which had also put fellow suitors Liverpool and Manchester United on alert.

Arsenal and Liverpool are shopping in similar circles, as both clubs have converged on Barcola, too.

Jacobs said recently that Barcola would prefer to join Liverpool over Arsenal if both clubs came calling.

PSG want £128-145m for the Frenchman, whereas Liverpool are trying to strike a deal for closer to £100m.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have reportedly reached out to a Barcelona attacker.