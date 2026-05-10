Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have converged on Roma star Wesley, and his future could be ‘decided’ by a second player, according to a report.

Wesley gained promotion to Flamengo’s first team in January 2023 and went on to make 136 senior appearances for the club, earning a €30million (£26m) switch to Roma last summer. He largely operated as a right-back at Flamengo but has shown his versatility with Roma, shining as a wing-back on either flank.

Wesley has chipped in with five goals and two assists in 37 games for Roma during his debut season, helping his side go fifth in Serie A and challenge for Champions League qualification.

Calciomercato state that Wesley’s first year in Italy has been ‘nothing short of astonishing’, which has seen him ‘captivate half of Europe’.

The six-cap Brazil international has seen his transfer value ‘more than double’, to over €60m (£52m).

Juventus ‘regret’ not signing Wesley, as he could secure another move this summer. The report reveals Arsenal and Tottenham are both showing interest in him.

Manchester City, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Newcastle United have all been impressed by the player’s performances this term, too.

The ‘deciding factor’ in Wesley’s future will be Tino Livramento, as Arsenal, Man City and Chelsea are all chasing the Newcastle full-back.

So if Arsenal miss out on Livramento to City, for example, the Gunners will likely step up their pursuit of Wesley.

We revealed on April 18 that City are open to paying a world-record fee for Livramento.

Sources told us in January that City and Spurs had been presented with the opportunity to land Wesley as Roma are considering sales to help fund attacking signings.

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Wesley could replace Ben White at Arsenal

We confirmed on March 21 that Arsenal hold ‘significant’ interest in the 22-year-old after sanctioning Ben White’s exit.

Wesley is among five right-backs on Mikel Arteta’s shortlist as White edges closer to leaving.

Meanwhile, a pundit has named Arsenal as the ‘perfect’ next club for Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe amid the absolute chaos at the Bernabeu.

We understand Arsenal and Man Utd are on alert after Atletico Madrid abandoned one particular transfer hunt.

Plus, the Gunners are reportedly looking into a shock deal for a recent City signing.