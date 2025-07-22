Arsenal have joined Chelsea in the race to sign Xavi Simons, with a report revealing which move the RB Leipzig star could prioritise this summer.

Simons is only 22 years old but has already had a storied career, having developed in the Barcelona academy before joining Paris Saint-Germain’s youth setup as a teenager. He gained promotion to the PSG first team in 2022 but only made 11 senior appearances, which prompted a switch to PSV.

The central attacking midfielder, who can also play as a winger on either flank, joined Leipzig in 2023 and spent a season and a half on loan at the Bundesliga club before the move became permanent for €50million in January.

Simons has made a name for himself as one of the best players in Germany, having registered 21 goals and 23 assists in 76 matches for Leipzig to date.

He is expected to be on the move this summer as he wants to take the next step in his exciting career, especially after Leipzig fell down to seventh in the table and failed to qualify for any European competition.

There is a strong chance the Dutch playmaker will end up in the Premier League this summer, as The Telegraph report that Arsenal and Chelsea have converged on him.

Arsenal have ‘registered their interest’ in Simons as they chase a versatile player who can shine in the No 10 role or out wide.

While Chelsea have ‘made a check’ on Simons as they seek yet another addition to their forward ranks.

The report explains how Chelsea will likely have to sell at least one attacker to make room for Simons. They have already sold Noni Madueke to Arsenal in a £52m deal and other candidates to depart include Christopher Nkunku, Joao Felix and Nicolas Jackson.

Chelsea have shortlisted Simons, Alejandro Garnacho, Morgan Rogers and Fermin Lopez as they want to bolster Enzo Maresca’s squad even further, with Liam Delap, Joao Pedro and Jamie Gittens having already been captured this summer.

Chelsea appear to have the advantage over Arsenal in the pursuit of Simons, too. The 28-cap Netherlands international is ‘open to a transfer to Stamford Bridge’, viewing Chelsea as ‘the most attractive of the English options’.

While Arsenal have made great strides under Mikel Arteta and are now regular challengers for the Premier League title, they have yet to take that final step to win major silverware in recent years.

Chelsea have been mocked for spending over £1.5bn under Todd Boehly, but Maresca’s project is working as the Blues have won the Europa Conference League and Club World Cup while also qualifying for the Champions League in recent months.

Xavi Simons an alternative to Eberechi Eze?

It is likely that Arsenal have identified Simons as an alternative to Eberechi Eze. Arsenal have held talks for the Crystal Palace playmaker but are also facing competition from Chelsea for the England star, as TEAMtalk revealed last week.

Ademola Lookman is another versatile forward Arsenal are tracking. TEAMtalk understands the Gunners have asked for new information on Lookman, with the Atalanta star also wanted by Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid.

This update from The Telegraph confirms TEAMtalk’s reporting from June 3 that Chelsea have made contact for Simons as they look to bring him to the Premier League.

Recent reports from other outlets have suggested that Tottenham Hotspur are also eyeing Simons amid uncertainty over their move for Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White.

Arsenal transfer news: Latest on Gyokeres situation

Reports in the Portuguese media have suggested Manchester United could outbid Arsenal for Gyokeres in a late hijack attempt.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that an ‘offer’ has been made while clarifying Gyokeres’ links with Arsenal and United.

