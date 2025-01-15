Arsenal are ready to back Mikel Arteta in the transfer market and with Gabriel Jesus suffering an ACL injury, the signing of a new striker is a real possibility at Emirates Stadium before the window slams shut.

The Gunners may not have the capability to spend money like rivals Manchester City this month, who are closing in on the signing of Omar Marmoush, but the north London side are looking closely at bolstering their attacking ranks.

Jesus, 27, seemed to have finally found form again following a difficult period, netting three goals in his last three Premier League games, before picking up an ACL injury that could keep him out for several months.

“We are actively looking in the market to improve the squad, and that’s been the same since day one,” Arteta said in response to the blow.

“It would be naive not to do that because it is always an opportunity to evolve the team and improve the squad, especially with the circumstances. So yes, we are looking and we are trying and let’s see what we are able to do.”

TEAMtalk understands that Arsenal have a number of exciting targets on their striker shortlist, although some won’t be available this month.

Newcastle superstar Alexander Isak is Arsenal’s dream target. If Newcastle qualify for the Champions League, Isak will be near-impossible to sign unless he tries to force an exit. Isak is well contracted at Newcastle regardless of whether a new deal is agreed.

READ MORE: Stunning claim Martin Zubimendi is ‘tired’ of Arsenal links as Fabrizio Romano confirms Arteta push

Arsenal’s three main striker targets, three top winger targets revealed

RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko could once again become a serious target for Arsenal should they decide against a big-money move for Isak, who is valued at over £120m by Newcastle.

TEAMtalk understands that had Sesko chosen to leave Leipzig last summer, Arsenal were confident that they would have won the race for his signature ahead of Chelsea and Manchester United.

The 21-year-old is one of the most in-demand young strikers in the game at the moment and has notched 12 goals and three assists across all competitions so far this season.

Yo @Arsenal, heard you need someone who can score some goals? Sesko is right here. Go sign him. pic.twitter.com/5vbIRRu08y — Westie (@MrProWestie) January 12, 2025

Sporting CP goal machine Viktor Gyokeres could also be an option as he has admirers at the Emirates, but it’s unlikely Arsenal will trigger his £83million release clause this month. Come summer, Arsenal won’t need to. Suitors believe Sporting will sanction an end-of-season sale for around £60m.

Isak, Sesko and Gyokeres are more summer targets for Arsenal but that doesn’t mean that they won’t look at more realistic January signings as well.

Brighton’s Evan Ferguson has been linked with the Gunners of late, as he could be available on loan until the end of the season. However, the Irish international has picked up an ankle injury, which complicates things.

Botafogo forward Igor Jesus could also be an option for Arsenal this month. We understand that the 23-year-old has been looked at by the Gunners recently.

Arsenal could look to strengthen their options on the left-wing, too. Wolves’ Matheus Cunha, Athletic Club’s Nico Williams and Villarreal’s Alex Baena are all options being looked at by Arsenal, sources have confirmed.

It will be a case of what is feasible and financially possible for Arsenal this month but the club are expected to be active in the next few weeks and new forward additions are likely.

TRANSFER NEWS LIVE: Man City continue Marmoush talks; Juventus book striker medical

FULL BREAKDOWN: All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the January 2025 transfer window

IN FOCUS: Arsenal targets Alexander Isak and Benjamin Sesko