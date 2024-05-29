Arsenal transfers: Arteta ready to submit ‘official offer’ for Man Utd striker target with tempting clause

Arsenal are reportedly preparing an ‘official offer’ for Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee as they aim to beat Manchester United to his signature.

Mikel Arteta has big plans for the summer transfer window and as previously noted by TEAMtalk, signing a new centre-forward is one of his top priorities.

Arsenal have informed Eddie Nketiah that he is free to find a new club this summer and therefore a replacement for him will have to be signed.

The Gunners have several exciting targets on their shortlist but one name that keeps cropping up is Zirkzee, who has enjoyed a superb 2023/24 campaign with Bologna.

The Dutch international scored 11 goals and made five assists in 34 Serie A appearances for Bologna this term, helping them secure a fifth-place finish, narrowly missing out on Champions League qualification.

Zirkzee’s performances this season have got Arsenal excited and they are ready to launch an ‘official offer’ to sign him, according to reports from Italy.

Arsenal ‘leading the race’ for Joshua Zirkzee

The report claims that ’emissaries from Man Utd, Aston Villa and other Premier League clubs are closely following Zirkzee’ but Arsenal are leading the race at this stage.

The striker’s former club Bayern Munich, who have a buy-back clause in his contract, are also involved in negotiations. The German giants also have a 50% sell-on clause so will benefit if he leaves Bologna this summer.

This could ‘complicate’ things for Arsenal as Bayern will have first refusal on Zirkzee if their soon-to-be new Vincent Kompany deems him a viable target.

This hasn’t put the Gunners off, however, and they are reportedly ready to launch an opening bid for the striker in the coming weeks.

Arteta will hope that Zirkzee can help his team close the gap with Manchester City and beat them to the Premier League title next season.

He has been in fine form in Italy and at the age of 23 he is only expected to improve as he gains experience.

Reports suggest that Zirkzee has a £34m release clause in his contract which will be valid between July 1 and August 15 – making him one of the best bargain buys available on the market.

If he plays well in the Euros for the Netherlands this summer, more clubs could still join the race for his signature.