Arsenal are keen on signing Ademola Lookman, it has been confirmed, though they will have to fend off at least two Premier League rivals for him.

Lookman has taken his career to new heights since joining Atalanta from RB Leipzig in August 2022. The forward – who can play as a No 9, No 10 or left winger – was named African Player of the Year in 2024 after registering 17 goals and 10 assists in 45 matches across all competitions for Atalanta.

Lookman scored a hat-trick in the Europa League final to end Bayer Leverkusen’s unbeaten run and give Atalanta their first trophy in 61 years.

The London-born Nigeria star has continued to shine for Atalanta this season, having notched 18 goals and seven assists in 37 games so far.

But Lookman is eager to leave Bergamo this summer, both to take the next step in his career and cut all ties with his manager, Gian Piero Gasperini.

He incredibly called Lookman ‘one of the worst penalty takers I have ever seen’ after the 27-year-old missed a spot-kick against Club Brugge in the Champions League in February.

Lookman responded by labelling Gasperini’s comments ‘deeply disrespectful’, and a summer move has looked nailed on ever since.

Sources informed TEAMtalk on March 10 that Arsenal are interested in the attacker. That has now been confirmed by Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg.

Arsenal have taken initial steps towards signing Lookman by ‘adding him to their shortlist’.

Plettenberg adds that Lookman’s ‘plan hasn’t changed’ as he is already searching for a new club for the summer, with the Premier League one potential destination.

Lookman’s contract with Atalanta runs until June 2027 and the Italian outfit have given him a €60million (£51m / $68m) price tag.

While the 23-cap Nigeria international did not manage to establish himself as a top Premier League star earlier in his career, he is a much improved player now and Arsenal believe he could thrive upon his return to England.

Lookman’s versatility means he could be used as a centre-forward to compete with Kai Havertz, as a second striker just behind, or on the left wing as a replacement for Gabriel Martinelli.

Arsenal’s top target for the left flank is Athletic Club’s Nico Williams, though his big wage demands make that move difficult.

Lookman could shine alongside Gyokeres

It would be a surprise if Lookman became Arsenal’s new main centre-forward, as they seem to be leaning towards Viktor Gyokeres. Lookman could thrive by playing just behind the Swede, though.

Arteta and Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta will have to fight off numerous other Premier League sides to win the chase for Lookman.

Manchester United are supposedly planning talks with Lookman’s camp.

TEAMtalk revealed on March 24 that Nottingham Forest could try to make him a statement signing at the City Ground.

Liverpool also hold interest in the player, despite his past ties with Everton. The Reds previously earmarked Lookman as a potential replacement for Mo Salah but have continued to monitor his situation even after the Egyptian’s new contract.

Lookman is certainly not short of suitors as he looks to prove his ability in the Premier League at the second time of asking.

