Andrea Berta wants to sign two centre-forwards for Arsenal this summer and could hijack a Manchester United move, according to a report.

Central midfielder Mikel Merino has had to operate as a makeshift striker in recent months due to injuries to Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus. Even before those injuries, it was clear that Arsenal needed a lethal goalscorer to add more firepower to their attack and give them a better chance of lifting major silverware.

Various outlets have named Newcastle United hitman Alexander Isak as Mikel Arteta’s No 1 target. But new Gunners sporting director Berta has had to convince Arteta to move away from Isak as Arsenal will not be able to afford his price tag, understood to be worth more than £120million.

As per Football Transfers, Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres is now Arsenal’s main objective as they search for an experienced striker to lead their forward line.

Berta is ‘prioritising’ a move for Gyokeres, a player he holds long-term admiration for. But the Swedish star could be followed to the Emirates by Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap.

It is claimed that Arsenal have burst into the race for Delap and are aiming to sign him before Man Utd.

The Gunners have ‘made an offer’ to the Englishman’s representatives. They have also explained Arteta’s plans to Delap’s camp.

Arsenal have ‘formalised their interest’ in Delap, viewing him as an ‘ideal’ signing to provide both competition and backup for Gyokeres.

Delap has a £30m relegation release clause in his Ipswich deal, while Gyokeres can be signed for around €70m (£60m) in the summer.

£90m double Arsenal swoop would anger Man Utd

It is therefore possible that Arsenal could transform their striker options by completing a sensational £90m double swoop.

This would hugely frustrate United boss Ruben Amorim, who is a big fan of Gyokeres following their time together at Sporting.

Delap is also a top target for United as his reasonable price would save them money as they eye several other additions.

The one sticking point for Arsenal is whether Delap would be open to being an understudy to Gyokeres.

He feels he can shine for a top Premier League club and wants regular starts to aid his development.

The race for the England U21 star is heating up. We revealed on Friday that Everton are making an ambitious move to try and sign him first, despite their lack of European football.

David Moyes has since confirmed Everton’s interest in the player, too.

Should United miss out on Delap and/or Gyokeres, then they could enter talks for a surprise Serie A striker instead.

