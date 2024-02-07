Arsenal ‘transformation’ coming this summer as Arteta eyes quality stars also wanted by Liverpool, Newcastle

Arsenal are reportedly looking to ‘transform’ their midfield in the summer transfer window, with Everton star Amadou Onana under consideration alongside two other classy performers.

On January 25, sources confirmed to TEAMtalk that Everton were braced for offers for their midfield enforcer as they had become aware of interest in him from Arsenal, Newcastle United and Chelsea. Luckily for Sean Dyche, no concrete bids materialised as those three potential suitors opted to save money for the summer.

As such, Onana will continue playing at Goodison Park until the end of the season and will help Everton in their battle against relegation. The Toffees have been in decent form this term but sit in 18th place after 23 games, largely due to a 10-point deduction for breaching financial rules.

Whether Everton stay up or not, it seems they will struggle to keep Onana this summer. He remains on the radars of Premier League rivals Newcastle and Chelsea, while Arsenal look set to push for his capture.

According to Football Insider, the Gunners will try to ‘transform’ their engine room ahead of next season and that could involve Onana’s signing.

Arsenal know that Everton will want at least £50million to sell their most valuable asset, and potentially closer to £60m. However, Arsenal feel the Belgian could be worth it amid his great performances in the Premier League.

It is not guaranteed that Arsenal will land Onana to bolster their midfield ranks, though.

Manager Mikel Arteta is also a big fan of Aston Villa ace Douglas Luiz and Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi.

Amadou Onana, Douglas Luiz both on Arsenal radar

Unai Emery is determined to keep Luiz in the West Midlands, but recent reports have revealed Villa may have to begrudgingly sell him to prevent profit and sustainability complications. Arsenal are long-term admirers of the Brazilian, but Liverpool will provide them with strong competition for him.

Zubimendi, meanwhile, has rejected Arsenal’s advances in the past but is finally warming to the idea of trying himself out in England.

The main reason Arsenal are on the hunt for a new midfielder is that they can no longer rely on Thomas Partey.

The Ghana international has been limited to just five appearances this season as a result of groin and hamstring problems.

Partey will turn 31 in June, and it seems he is past the point of being able to play week in, week out.

Jorginho has come into the team recently and impressed Arteta with his composure in the middle of the park.

Although, adding one of Onana, Luiz or Zubimendi to a midfield that already consists of Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard would clearly take Arsenal to the next level.

This is one to watch as we get closer to the summer window opening and as Arsenal begin to firm up their plans for next season.

