Transformative Arsenal man in talks over record-breaking deal, blowing club icon out the water

Mikel Arteta is set to be handed a new Arsenal contract which will see him paid far more than Arsene Wenger ever was

Mikel Arteta is reportedly in talks over the most lucrative deal in the history of Arsenal managers, with the figure he will earn nearing £20million.

Arteta is forging a top career for himself as the Gunners’ manager. After a couple of lowly season in eighth – and an FA Cup triumph – he guided Arsenal to fifth, in an encouraging sign that he could get them back to the upper echelons of the Premier League.

The following term, the Emirates outfit spent the majority of their time at the summit of the table, before Manchester City’s experience saw them overtaken at the final hurdle.

The season just gone, Arteta showed it was not a fluke for his Arsenal side to be challenging, as they ran City all the way, only missing out on the title by two points, with things going down to the last day.

Arteta has been spoken about as a potential candidate for the Barcelona job in future as a result of the work he’s doing in north London.

He has also suggested himself that he will not always be in England.

Arsenal will want to ensure that he remains at the helm for some time, though, as they can surely sense that the final step they need to take in order to finally win the Premier League under him is coming.

As such, they are planning to offer him an enormous new contract.

Arteta to be offered record-breaking terms

Indeed, multiple sources suggest that he is heading into talks to become one of the highest paid bosses in the Premier League.

He will also seemingly blow former Gunners manager Arsene Wenger out of the water, as it’s said the terms will be the most lucrative offered to any Arsenal boss.

It’s believed Arteta currently earns £9million per year, which may already be more than Wenger’s highest wage (reported to be £8million).

Reports suggest the figure Arteta is set to earn will be closer to £20million if he accepts, meaning he’ll be in the same bracket as his former mentor, Pep Guardiola.

Arsenal want Arteta long-term

Arsenal’s project is clearly a very exciting one under the watch of Arteta.

As such, the Gunners hierarchy wants to see him remain at the helm long-term.

With his contract running out within the next year, now is the right time to tie him down, particularly after a pair of very promising second-placed finishes.

There is no suggestion on Arteta’s feelings towards the huge offer, but he will surely want to continue pushing for the title, as he has the chance to create a dynasty at the Emirates.

