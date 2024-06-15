A trio of Arsenal exits are on the cards

Three Arsenal exits – including two for homegrown stars – are taking shape, though one wantaway star may be forced to remain due to a prohibitive price tag, according to reports.

The Gunners will be buyers in the summer window, with additions in central midfield and at centre-forward on the agenda. Goalkeeper David Raya will also complete his permanent switch from Brentford to the tune of £27m following a successful loan spell last season.

But to free up room and funds for big-money arrivals, Arsenal are preparing to cut loose a plethora of fringe stars.

Firstly, midfielder Thomas Partey is closing in on a money-spinning move to Saudi Arabia.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on Thursday that the Saudi Public Investment Fund had reignited talks with Partey after failing to land the player 12 months ago. PIF own the four powerhouse Saudi sides Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal, Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad.

Arsenal fully intend to sell Partey who struggled with injuries and was restricted to just 16 appearances last season. His current deal expires in 2025 and with no new deal on the horizon, a sale is being explored.

Reports state Arsenal are in line to collect £20m-£25m for Partey who will receive a bumper late-career payday in the middle east.

Homegrown duo can leave for £50m combined

Elsewhere, Football Insider state Arsenal ‘will accept’ any bids they receive for Emile Smith Rowe worth £30m.

The homegrown attacker’s importance to Arsenal has plummeted in recent seasons thanks in large part to various injury setbacks.

But following the arrivals of the likes of Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz, Smith Rowe’s outlook for gametime in the forward line is bleak.

Furthermore, he stands zero chance of displacing club captain Martin Odegaard as the chief playmaker further back.

The sales of homegrown stars represent pure profit on a club’s books and as such, are extra lucrative.

FI added a short trip across London to Fulham could be on the horizon for Smith Rowe. Fulham may soon have money to burn if selling Joao Palhinha to Bayern Munich.

Palhinha has agreed personal terms with the German giant who have seen two bids knocked back. Bayern fully intend to return with a third offer.

Finally, fellow homegrown star, Reiss Nelson, has informed the club he wishes to assess his transfer opportunities.

The left-footer has never been more than a bit-part player at the Emirates and Arsenal are well stocked with elite-level talent on the wings.

The Gunners rejected approaches for Nelson during the winter window and are now expected to hold out for £20m, including add-ons, before selling the wide man.

The fact Nelson signed a contract extension just last year that ties his future to Arsenal until 2027 puts the club in a strong bargaining position.

West Ham have been put on alert by Nelson’s decision to consider a summer move, though the Hammers will face competition for the former England U21 international.

Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Crystal Palace are all plotting moves for Nelson too.

Unhappy Ramsdale could be denied exit

One player who might not be on the move – much to his dismay – is back-up goalkeeper, Aaron Ramsdale.

Ramsdale has made no secret of his dissatisfaction at losing the starting role to Raya. With Raya primed to sign on a permanent deal, Ramsdale is facing a future on the bench.

Recently speaking to talkSPORT, Ramsdale admitted: “No footballer wants to not play. I’ve had a tough year personally not playing and I never want to do that again. It was tough, it was tough.”

However, Arsenal are understood to have placed a £30m price tag on the player which may dissuade Ramsdale’s suitors from swooping.

Ramsdale committed a series of errors in limited appearances last season and £30m may prove too much to stomach for a keeper who is still to fully prove he can be relied upon.

