Andrea Berta could be the key to Arsenal securing the third of a game-changing triple signing in his first transfer window at Arsenal, according to reports.

Berta was unveiled as Arsenal’s new sporting director on Sunday, taking the place Edu vacated last November. Berta, 53, was the Gunners’ top choice to take the reins following a stellar stint with Atletico Madrid.

Arsenal look destined to finish runners-up in the Premier League for a third successive season. But with a war chest made available for the upcoming summer, Berta has the chance to make an immediate and potentially era-defining impact from day one.

One signing is already well advanced and took shape before Berta stepped foot in north London. Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi is expected to bolster the midfield ranks, with Arsenal prepared to meet his €60m release clause.

The Daily Mail revealed as far back as January that Zubimendi to Arsenal was ‘virtually completed.’ Reports in Spain have hyped up a potential hijack from Real Madrid, though David Ornstein isn’t convinced.

Speaking in a Q&A last week, the trusted reporter explained: “Without wanting to discredit the reporting of others, I personally haven’t heard this [that Real Madrid could sign Zubimendi],” Ornstein said.

“Arsenal are expecting Zubimendi to join them from Real Sociedad in the summer. I don’t know if that means it is completely done but for some time now they have been working on the basis that he’ll be coming in. A huge amount of work went into getting them to that point — while Edu was still sporting director and subsequently when Jason Ayto took over that job on an interim basis.

“Andrea Berta will be starting soon as Edu’s permanent successor, so we will hopefully learn a bit more on this one, and other areas, in due course.”

Joining Zubimendi at the Emirates could be Sporting CP striker, Viktor Gyokeres. The Athletic confirmed Arsenal’s interest in the Swede is growing week by week and Gyokeres is viewed as a more gettable target than Alexander Isak.

Newcastle value their talismanic striker at £150m, while Gyokeres can be plucked out of Lisbon via a verbal pact for around €65m-€70m (£54.4m-£58.5m), according to Fabrizio Romano.

Adding fuel to the fire is the Athletic’s claim Berta in particular is a huge admirer of Gyokeres.

However, Arsenal also aim to add a second forward to their attacking ranks, with that area of the pitch widely viewed as the department that has held the Gunners back this season.

And if the comments of Wolves’ Matheus Cunha are anything to go by, he could be the final piece of the puzzle in Berta’s first window in charge.

Matheus Cunha ready to win titles / Arsenal offer confirmed

Speaking in an interview with The Guardian, the Brazil international confirmed he had offers to leave Wolves in January. Per the Guardian, one of those offers came from Arsenal.

“I had a lot of offers but I wouldn’t feel well if I had done it,” said Cunha. “Some things you can’t control but I couldn’t leave the club in the middle of the season, in a difficult situation, in the relegation zone.

“Now, we’re close to achieving our goal [of staying up]. But I’ve made it clear that I need to take the next step. I want to fight for titles, for big things. I have potential.”

Cunha signed a new contract at Molineux on February 1, though the belief is that was only done to safeguard the player’s transfer value and open the door to his exit. Indeed, a release clause worth £62.5m was inserted into the agreement.

And per the latest from the Mail, Arsenal at the behest of Berta have been tipped to be the ones to give Cunha the step up in class he desires. Berta previously signed Cunha at Atletico Madrid for roughly £22m in 2021.

Cunha can operate in a wide variety of roles in a forward line and would provide Arteta with the type of selection headache all managers crave.

Cunha has been a shining light at Molineux this term, notching 13 goals in 26 Premier League matches.

