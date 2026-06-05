Mikel Arteta is set to receive an offer for one of his regular starters

Arsenal are set to receive a ‘serious offer’ from Turkish giants Besiktas for Leandro Trossard ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Gunners were crowned Premier League champions last month as Mikel Arteta guided them to their first title in 22 years.

Arsenal could not overcome Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final, which would have put the cherry on the cake in a brilliant season for the club, as hey lost 4-3 on penalties to the French giants.

There have been rumours Arsenal will look to strengthen their forward line in the summer with one of the starters against PSG, Trossard, potentially being offloaded.

And now Turkish website Sporx has revealed that Besiktas have ‘been pushing hard’ to sign Trossard from Arsenal this summer and are ‘expected to make a serious offer to the north London club in the coming days’.

Trossard is understood to be ‘top of the transfer list’ for Besiktas with the Turkish side looking to sign two wide attackers in the summer transfer market.

The report claims Besiktas have ‘re-established contact’ with Arsenal after attempting to take Trossard – who made 19 goal contributions in all competitions this season – to Istanbul last summer with the Belgium international ‘not clearly included’ in the Gunners’ plans for next term.

Despite that, TEAMtalk understands Arteta is pretty satisfied with Trossard’s contributions over the second half of the season and still sees a role for him in the squad, preferring instead to sell Gabriel Martinelli this summer.

Trossard himself is also thought to be happy in north London.

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Arsenal are ‘close’ to full verbal agreement’ for first signing

Arsenal could already be closing in on a replacement for Trossard with Ben Jacobs revealing on Thursday that a ‘full verbal agreement is close’ over a deal to sign Jeremy Monga from Leicester City.

Jacobs posted on X: ‘More on Jeremy Monga and Arsenal. Advanced talks taking place with Leicester after Monga picked #AFC over several other clubs.

‘A full verbal agreement is close.’

Jacobs claim came after transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Arsenal were “advancing” in their pursuit of the Leicester City youngster.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Arsenal are advancing in talks to sign Jeremy Monga. Arsenal are ahead of all the English top clubs interested in this boy.

“The negotiation is on between all parties involved, player side, club side, Leicester Arsenal.

“So let’s wait for the next steps, but there is real confidence at Arsenal to sign Jeremy Monga.

“Obviously he’s one for the future, he’s 16, but they believe at Arsenal that he’s a special talent.”

Despite only being 16, Monga played 30 times for Leicester in the Championship last term with the winger valued at between £10m-£15m.

Our insider Graeme Bailey detailed interest from Manchester United in Monga back in May, while revealing that Arsenal were ‘confident’ of winning the race, with several clubs following his progress.