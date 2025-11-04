TEAMtalk can shed light on how Arsenal REALLY feel about Viktor Gyokeres amid criticism of his goals output and all-around play so far, and Mikel Arteta’s new strategy speaks volumes about the Swede.

Gyokeres is the striker Arsenal chose to help fire them to a first Premier League title in over 20 years. And while the Gunners are running away with the league at present, you can argue it’s not had all that much to do with Gyokeres.

The frontman has notched four goals in the EPL so far, though all have come against newly-promoted sides (Leeds United, Burnley) and Nottingham Forest who currently reside in 19th.

Aside from struggling to make a dent against teams in the top half, Gyokeres has also been criticised for his touch and technique.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, can now shed light on how Arsenal really feel about their big-money striker and the verdict from within the Emirates is unanimous.

“There have been some noises this season around Gyokeres not quite hitting the levels needed but Arsenal do not have that same feeling internally,” insisted Jones.

“I’m told that the way the team has functioned with him up front has been very much a positive and they are desperate to protect him from injury so are being cautious with him this week.

“Arsenal have no interest in outside noises. Once upon a time in this team that may have been different but Arteta and his staff are now so confident about what they have built and where they are heading. They are delighted to have Gyokeres and definitely don’t regret signing him.

“Squad management is key this season and there is more importance than ever from the boss to pay attention to data around game time and ensuring players are not put at risk.

“Arsenal are currently making a statement at the top of the Premier League so for Gyokeres this week I think the priority would be to rest him ahead of hopefully being okay for the Sunderland game.”

Arteta changes strategy

Gyokeres came off at half-time in the victory over Burnley with what his managed described as “a little niggle” in a muscle.

The injury is not serious, but Gyokeres did not train with his teammates ahead of Arsenal’s Champions League clash with Slavia Prague on Tuesday evening.

In prior seasons, Arteta may have been willing to throw important players like Gyokeres out there despite the risks attached. Bukayo Saka in particular has suffered from Arteta’s unwillingness to rotate in the past, with the winger picking up frequent muscle injuries.

Yet Arsenal now possess an impressively deep squad and as Jones mentioned, a closer eye is now being kept on player fatigue.

A similarly cautious approach is being taken with players who could conceivably play, but who could also aggravate a minor issue if pushed too hard.

As such, and given Arsenal are clearly enamoured with Gyokeres, he’s set to be given the night off against Slavia Prague to ensure he’s fit and firing to face Sunderland at the weekend.

Latest Arsenal news – Bukayo Saka agreement?

In other news, Bukayo Saka has reportedly struck a verbal agreement with Arsenal over a new and improved contract.

Elsewhere, a rumoured Arsenal transfer has been rubbished amid a stark reminder about the new hierarchy among big clubs.

Finally, Gary Neville has named the only team capable of stopping Arsenal from winning the Premier League this season.

VOTE: Will Gyokeres outscore these three strikers? ⬇️