True Declan Rice feelings on joining Arsenal emerge after failed Man City project to land England star

Declan Rice is loving life at Arsenal and sees only positives following his mega-bucks summer move to the Emirates, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Rice, 24, joined the Gunners from West Ham during the summer transfer window, breaking the north Londoners’ transfer record. They reportedly paid £100m, with another £5m to follow in add-ons if certain criteria are met. Having shone over six seasons with West Ham, it seemed inevitable that one of the top clubs would come in for Rice.

Arsenal had long been linked with the hard-working midfielder. But Manchester City were also mentioned in connection with the England man.

After protracted negotiations, the Kingston upon Thames-born star eventually inked a deal with Mikel Arteta’s side.

And he has slotted seamlessly into Arsenal’s style. Rice has played every minute of the club’s four Premier League games this term, scoring once.

He helped them into fifth spot ahead of Sunday’s clash with Everton at Goodison Park.

The man with 45 England caps certainly had options but, according to Romano, is adamant he made the correct decision.

“Rice is super happy with his choice to join Arsenal,” he said on his YouTube channel. “He had many possibilities.

“We know since January, February March when he entered into the process for his summer transfer, including Manchester City.

“Man City made a very important proposal but Declan Rice decided to join Arsenal and from what I’m hearing the feeling between Arsenal and Rice is super positive.”

Arsenal – Rice love-in shows no signs of cracking

A few eyebrows were raised at the price Arsenal paid for Rice.

Despite the plaudits he has received over the past few years, there were a few pundits who felt it was excessive.

There were questions whether a defensive midfielder’s contribution justified a £100m price tag.

But it appears as though Arsenal have no doubt that the former Chelsea youth star will anchor their side for a long time.

“Arsenal believe Rice is going to be an outstanding player, so possibly a crucial player for the club for many, many years,” Romano added.

“Rice is also very happy with the manager, Arteta, with his team-mates, with life at the club, with the project and with Edu the director of football.

“So the feeling is excellent between Declan Rice and Arsenal.”

The Gunners will turn their attention to Europe next week as they return to the Champions League.

The capital outfit host PSV Eindhoven in their Group B opener on Wednesday.

Rice garnered valuable Euroepan experience in the Europa Conference League last term. West Ham went all the way, beating Fiorentina 1-0 in the final.

And he also featured ten times in the Europa League during the East End outfit’s run to the semi-final in 2021-2022.



They will also take on Sevilla and Lens in what looks to be one of the easier groups in this season’s competition.

