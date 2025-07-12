How much Arsenal are paying for Noni Madueke has emerged

The exact figures in Arsenal’s move for Noni Madueke have been revealed and the Chelsea man has returned to England to undergo a medical and finalise the transfer.

Madueke may not be who every Arsenal fan wanted, but he’s a player the club’s hierarchy believe in. The Gunners moved quickly to agree personal terms with the Chelsea winger and a five-year deal was ironed out.

Arsenal submitted an opening offer worth £50m in total. After that bid was rejected it didn’t take long for the decisive second bid to arrive.

Multiple sources including David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano confirmed an agreement worth £52m had been struck. However, there has been some confusion as to the exact make-up of the £52m.

Sky Sports have now shed light on the terms, declaring the £52m comprises £48.5m as a fixed fee and £3.5m in ‘performance-related add-ons.’

Chelsea – currently in the USA while participating in the Club World Cup – granted Madueke permission to fly to England to undergo a medical.

And according to the latest from Romano on Saturday lunchtime, the 23-year-old has now landed in England to apply the finishing touches to his move.

Why Arsenal have moved for Noni Madueke

Arsenal are on the hunt for three additions to their attacking ranks this summer – a striker, winger and creative midfielder.

Viktor Gyokeres will fill the striker void if all goes to plan. Eberechi Eze is wanted for the creative midfield role.

Madueke fills the final spot, meaning persistent links between Arsenal and Real Madrid’s Rodrygo could come to nothing.

Offering insight into why Arsenal have moved for Madueke, The Athletic stated: ‘Madueke is a direct dribbler who thrives in one-versus-one situations and is able to play on either flank, with the majority of his minutes coming down the right wing.

‘Arsenal’s focus on attacking those areas plays to Madueke’s profile, and his ability out wide would offer Arteta an additional option, and the chance to rest Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli more often.

‘Madueke’s dribbling is the most eye-catching part of his game, with his speed and ability to go both ways being vital.

‘Last season, 33 per cent of his total carries in the Premier League were progressive, defined as carries greater than five metres and move the ball at least five metres towards the opposition goal — only Jeremy Doku (38 per cent) had a higher share among players who played at least 900 minutes.

‘Down the right flank, Madueke’s dribbling on the outside theoretically puts him on his weaker foot, but his ability to use his right foot to strike at goal or pick one of his team-mates is actually one of his strengths.

‘Another feature of Madueke’s game is his ability to create shooting situations for himself. The fact that he is able to shoot with either foot from different angles makes him unpredictable, and that is complemented by his talent in opening up shooting angles by taking small touches of the ball.’

Latest Arsenal news

