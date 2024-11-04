The reasons why Edu has decided to leave Arsenal have emerged

Arsenal sporting director Edu has reportedly decided to leave the Gunners and sources have revealed to TEAMtalk the reasons behind this shock development, with a switch to Nottingham Forest potentially on the cards.

Edu, 46, has played a key role in Arsenal’s rise to prominence under manager Mikel Arteta, helping to lure top stars such as Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, Gabriel Magalhaes and others to the Emirates.

It is worth noting that as yet, there has been no confirmation from Edu or Arsenal that he is leaving, but the Daily Mail insist that the decision has been made – which has been backed up by TEAMtalk sources.

We have been informed that the reason for his departure is due to ‘internal disagreements over the line to follow for the future of Arsenal, which arose amid a long-term strategic review of the club.’

Sources say that Edu holds ‘opposing positions to other leading figures at Arsenal about the next steps for the development of Arsenal’ and in order not to ruin his ‘fantastic’ relationship with the club, decided to leave.

The decision is not expected to have any ramifications for manager Mikel Arteta, who continues to have the full backing of the Gunners’ chiefs despite a recent dip in results.

TEAMtalk understands that Edu is in no rush to move into a new position elsewhere straight away, but we can confirm that Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has shown interest in giving him a role with his network of clubs, per a report from The Independent.

Edu courted by Nott’m Forest chiefs

The Independent claims that Edu has already been in talks with the Marinakis group and could now be set to lead the recruitment of clubs like Forest, Greek side Olympiacos, and Portugal’s Rio Ave.

TEAMtalk sources say claims that a deal is close is wide of the mark, however. Edu also has proposals on the table from a number of clubs from his native Brazil and as mentioned, is in no rush to select a new role imminently.

Arsenal will now begin their search for a new sporting director and hope to have one in place before the start of the January transfer window.

While Edu’s departure from the Gunners has not yet been officially confirmed by the club, that is expected to happen imminently.

Arsenal round-up: Gyokeres latest / Gunners keeper to Tottenham?

Meanwhile, Arsenal are continuing to do their due diligence on potential transfer targets, despite Edu’s pending departure from the club.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Arsenal are keen to bring in a prolific striker to compete with Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus.

We can confirm that Sporting CP goal machine Viktor Gyokeres and Newcastle star Alexander Isak, who scored against the Gunners at the weekend, figure highly on their shortlist.

Recent reports suggest that Barcelona have joined the race for Gyokeres, and could submit a player-plus-cash offer including 19-year-old forward Vitor Roque for the striker.

However, sources have informed TEAMtalk that Sporting CP will demand Gyokeres’ €100m (£84m / $109m) release clause in full, which will likely price Barcelona out of a move.

In other news, Arsenal goalkeeper Karl Hein has reportedly emerged as a target for Tottenham, who are looking to bring in more competition for Guglielmo Vicario.

Hein, 22, is currently on loan with LaLiga strugglers Real Valladolid. His contract with Arsenal is set to expire at the end of the season and Spurs are thought to be interested in signing him on a free transfer.

