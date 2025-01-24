A former Arsenal star has confirmed the Gunners are pushing hard to bring in a ‘marquee striker’ this month, while Mikel Arteta insists the search for the right target is underway.

Arsenal are in need of attacking reinforcements after injuries to Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus. Saka will be out until at least March after undergoing surgery on a hamstring issue, while Jesus could be out for a year with an ACL injury.

Kai Havertz is now Arteta’s only real option at centre-forward, and the German has left supporters frustrated with his unreliable finishing this season.

Arsenal have been linked with a host of top strikers including Alexander Isak, Benjamin Sesko, Dusan Vlahovic and Matheus Cunha.

Ex-Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman has revealed Arsenal are gunning to land a new No 9 during the current transfer window, though he was unable to name their preferred target.

“Everybody is talking about signing a new striker and that does look like what we need,” he said on talkSPORT.

“It looks like we’re trying to get a striker but to get a marquee striker, the finished article, in January… that doesn’t happen very often.

“I know for a fact that they’re trying like mad to get one but whether it will be now or the summer, I don’t know. There’s ones in the pipeline so we will have to wait and see if they get done.”

Arteta wants striker signing

Ahead of Arsenal’s trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, Arteta was asked about the striker rumours.

“My opinion is clear. We lost two very important players in Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus, so we lack goals, people, and options in the front line,” the manager said.

“It’s clear that for the period that we have lost them, ideally we need some help, because we were short already and we’re even shorter. The team has still coped with that but we have do what is right for the club.

“If we can get the right player, that’s what we are actively looking at, but any player – no, we need someone that makes us better and makes an impact on the team.

“We have very, very short numbers for many, many weeks and they recognise the situation, we all do. That’s why we are trying to do what is right for the club, the team, that’s our intention.”

It will be intriguing to see how Cunha plays for Wolves against Arsenal, as the Gunners are understood to be keen on him. Nottingham Forest are also preparing a major bid for Cunha, who is enjoying a brilliant campaign at Molineux.

Arsenal would love to sign Isak from Newcastle United, though it will be a very difficult deal to complete as Eddie Howe’s side want at least £150million (€178m / $186m) before sanctioning his exit.

Arsenal are known to be big admirers of RB Leipzig goalscorer Sesko, having failed to sign him last summer.

Arsenal could move their plans for Sesko forward by bidding for him before the winter window closes. But Arsenal chiefs will need to greenlight a £70m (€83m / $87m) outlay to make this happen.

Sources informed TEAMtalk transfer insider Rudy Galetti recently that Arsenal are the only team to show concrete interest in Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic, despite links with Chelsea.

Arsenal have been put on alert by the fact that Vlahovic’s deal expires in June 2026, which may force Juve into selling for a reasonable price.

Arsenal transfers: Real Madrid hijack; double exit

Meanwhile, reports in the Spanish media claim Real Madrid are determined to sign Martin Zubimendi before the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool.

Arsenal have agreed personal terms with the Real Sociedad star and are hoping to make him their new No 6 this summer.

But Madrid hope that replacing Carlo Ancelotti with Xabi Alonso will convince Zubimendi to move to the Bernabeu instead.

Arsenal are also in negotiations to offload unwanted players from their squad.

Arteta is preparing for an overhaul of the left-back position by getting rid of both Oleksandr Zinchenko and Kieran Tierney.

Borussia Dortmund are ‘exploring a deal’ for Zinchenko, while Tierney’s return to Celtic is ‘on the verge’ of being agreed.

