Cedric Soares and Mohamed Elneny have both confirmed they'll leave Arsenal as free agents

Two Arsenal first-teamers have confirmed they’ll leave the club as free agents via social media, while a third exit has been revealed by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners ultimately fell short in their quest for a first Premier League title since 2004. Nonetheless, it cannot be argued Arsenal have taken giant strides forward this term and few would bet against Mikel Arteta’s men going one step further next season.

To aid that cause, focus has quickly shifted to the summer transfer window where Arteta and sporting director Edu will be given another £200m-plus to spend.

That number seemingly factors in money generated through player sales as well as cash saved through free agent exits.

Regarding the latter, two first-team Arsenal stars – Cedric Soares and Mohamed Elneny – have confirmed their time at the Emirates is up.

Firstly, Portuguese right-back Cedric, 32, revealed his imminent departure when writing on X on Monday.

Cedric’s heartfelt goodbye

“What a team and what a club,” began Cedric. “When I say a team, I mean exactly that, quality in every player, the professionalism that you show and the amazing human beings you guys are, so thank you!

“When I say club I mean all the departments, all the staff that is constantly putting all the hard hours on and off the pitch to make it possible to fight at the highest level.

“When I say club it also means its heart and with this I mean you guys, THE FANS, that made this journey so unreal and unforgettable.

“So to all the fans, I thank you! You will always have a special place in my heart!”

Cedric made just five appearances for the Gunners this term and with the likes of Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jurrien Timber competing for minutes in his favoured right-back spot, a new contract understandably wasn’t offered.

Free agent exits rise to three

Elsewhere, holding midfielder Elneny also confirmed his own free agent exit last Friday.

Elneny said in a video post to X: “Gunners, I’m here today to send you a message and to say goodbye and to thank you for everything you’ve done for me and the love, support and the kindness.

“I’m really going to miss you so much and you’ll be in my heart forever. And I wanted to say how much I love you and how much you meant to me and I will never forget the way you supported me.”

Finally, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed a third star will follow Cedric and Elneny out via free agency – goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo.

The 22-year-old excelled during the recent campaign while loaned to League Two side Wrexham who achieved automatic promotion through a second-place finish.

Okonkwo was named in the League Two team of the season and while not confirmed, it’s entirely possible he signs a permanent deal with the rising Welsh side.

Adding to that speculation are recent comments made by Okonkwo who admitted he felt more connected to the fans at Wrexham than he ever did at Arsenal.

“You’re signing so many autographs and speaking to so many fans before every game,” said Okonkwo last week.

“At Arsenal, there’s a bit of a disconnect with the fans, in the sense you can’t sign everything. It is impossible. But that’s something Wrexham still has. It’s special to see.”

