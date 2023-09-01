Two Arsenal transfers take shape, with late exodus to benefit Crystal Palace and Luton

Arsenal are continuing to thin their ranks ahead of tonight’s 11pm deadline, with Crystal Palace and Luton Town both in negotiations over deadline day deals, per a report.

The Gunners got the bulk of their arrivals over the line earlier in the window, meaning the latter stages have been dominated by who will depart.

Indeed, Kieran Tierney (Real Sociedad – loan), Nuno Tavares (Nottingham Forest – loan with option to buy) and Folarin Balogun (Monaco – £34.3m) have all left over the last seven days.

But according to the Athletic, at least two more could depart, with exits involving Rob Holding and Albert Sambi Lokonga both taking shape.

Firstly, centre-back Holding is wanted by both Palace and LaLiga outfit Sevilla.

Loan and permanent exits are both in play and if it’s the latter, the Daily Mail recently claimed just £2m could be enough to seal a deal.

Holding has been overlooked for selection in all of Mikel Arteta’s matchday squads in the Premier League this season.

When speaking during a press conference earlier on Friday, Eagles boss Roy Hodgson confirmed his club are chasing Holding.

“He is a player who has interested us for a while,” said Hodgson. “Dougie Freedman (Palace sporting director) knows him very well.

“We’re working on the basis that you can’t have too many quality players in your squad. If he was available and it’s a deal that is doable I’d be very happy to work with him.

“Our squad is not that massive. There is space in the 25-man squad for another player. If it could be Rob we’d be happy with that.”

Elsewhere, Belgian midfielder Lokonga also looks in line to leave.

A switch to newly promoted Luton is being discussed and if the greenlight is granted, the 23-year-old would leave via the loan route.

Like Holding, Lokonga has not been considered for selection at any stage this season.

